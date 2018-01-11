Cops pledge ‘zero tolerance’ for MLK Day riders pulling dangerous stunts on roads

More Videos 3:09 Miami Dolphins end of season press conference Pause 0:44 Police: Video shows suspect drawing gun shortly before being shot to death 1:01 ATV rider in 'Bikes Up, Guns Down' rally caught by the cops 0:32 Rapper Luther Campbell's son, Blake, rides his new present from his dad 2:27 Miami Fire Rescue responds to overdose case 0:43 Attempted execution caught on surveillance video 0:15 Video shows man stealing Rolex during fireworks scare at Sawgrass Mills, police say 0:14 Video shows cop punching a woman in the face as she is ejected from Hard Rock Stadium 1:00 Drunk driver slams into man on scooter 2:08 Miami-Dade Police officer demonstrates new E-Ticket Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Hollywood police say video posted to social media landed ATV rider Wilfredo Garcia behind bars after eluding officers and driving dangerously through South Florida, during the annual "Bikes Up, Guns Down" ride. Garcia is currently being held at Rikers Island and is awaiting extradition. He faces charges of Reckless Driving and Fleeing and Eluding Police.

