Health Care

Medical Marijuana shop opens in Dadeland area

By David Smiley

dsmiley@miamiherald.com

September 21, 2017 10:38 AM

Ever so slowly, medical marijuana retail outlets are opening around South Florida.

Curaleaf, the new brand for Costa Farms’ cannabis operation, launched its first stand-alone store Thursday in the Dadeland area.

The store at 9002 South Dadeland Blvd., Unit 1 is the second metropolitan-area pot shop to open in the county. Trulieve opened a store in April near Miami International Airport. Liberty Health Sciences, another of Florida’s 12 licensed medical marijuana cultivators and distributors, announced this week that it plans to open a store across from Holy Cross hospital in Fort Lauderdale.

“In opening the first of several state-of-the-art dispensaries throughout Florida, we want the community to know that we are committed to safety, accessibility, exceptional quality, and superior customer service,” Curaleaf CEO Gregg Roberts said in a press release.

Like all licensed cannabis outlets, Curaleaf, formerly known as Modern Health Concepts, sells products only to patients who are registered with the state and hold an ID card issued by the Office of Medical Marijuana Use. Products sold on site include pills, oils and vaporizor pens.

  Inside South Florida's only legal medical marijuana grow operation

    Modern Health Concepts owns South Florida's only legal medical marijuana grow operation. The company recently allowed a Miami Herald photographer and reporter to the tour the facility.

Inside South Florida's only legal medical marijuana grow operation

Modern Health Concepts owns South Florida's only legal medical marijuana grow operation. The company recently allowed a Miami Herald photographer and reporter to the tour the facility.

C.M. Guerrero Miami Herald

