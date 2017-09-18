Medical marijuana retail outlet coming to Fort Lauderdale

Liberty Health Sciences, one of a dozen licensed medical marijuana cultivators and distributors in Florida, announced Monday that it plans to open a retail outlet in Fort Lauderdale.
The shop, which is subject to government approvals, is to be located across the street from Holy Cross Hospital at 4500 N. Federal Hwy.
Medical marijuana retail outlets offer delivery devices like vaporizer pens and medications, such as tinctures, to card-carrying medical marijuana patients in the state. They do not sell to the general public and must first be approved by the Florida Department of Health’s Office of Medical Marijuana Use and local government before they open.
So far, few exist in South Florida.
“Liberty has expanded its delivery offering to service South Florida, ensuring patients in the region have convenient access to its high-quality, clean and safe pharmaceutical grade medical cannabis,” the company said in a press release.
The company also announced that it is opening a shop in The Villages in Central Florida.
