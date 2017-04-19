New retail medical marijuana dispensary — ‘not a head shop’ — opens in Miami

0:32 Thieves swipe cases of booze from Coral Gables liquor store Pause

1:52 Gunman opens fire at Shops of Merrick Park

4:32 Sen. Frank Artiles apologizes for using racial slurs

2:47 Black lawmakers call for Frank Artiles' expulsion

1:58 Dolphins GM Chris Grier on plans for upcoming NFL draft

1:07 Previewing who the Dolphins might pick in the 2017 NFL Draft

0:43 Burglar spends night in preschool eating snacks, napping

0:28 Man killed after being hit by car in Miami

0:49 Former NFL star Aaron Hernandez dead after hanging self in prison