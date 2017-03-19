CEOs go for a ride on Uber and other ride sharing services

This week’s question to the Miami Herald CEO Roundtable: A recent report shows that business travelers at Miami International Airport are now using Uber more than taxis. When you travel for business or pleasure, do you use Uber and other ride-sharing services or traditional taxis?
When I travel, I use a combination of transportation methods depending on the city, transportation infrastructure and accessibility, and how quickly I need to get to my destination. This, of course, may include taxis, ride-sharing services, as well as public transportation.
Donna Abood, principal and managing director, Avison Young
There are advantages and disadvantages for both taxis and ride-sharing services. Generally speaking, taxi drivers are better at navigating through a city and readily accessible by waving them down on the street; it is convenient. Uber drivers and cars are always more comfortable and there is a better sense of hospitality, with offerings of phone chargers and water bottles. I am a consumer of both services — depending on my timing, availability of cell service and availability of taxis.
Adelee Cabrera, Regional Director, Starr Catering Group
I use Uber locally, but when traveling still prefer traditional taxis with the exception of cities with efficient mass transit like NYC.
Laurie Kaye Davis, executive director, The Commonwealth Institute South Florida
I use a combination of taxis and ride-sharing services, depending on the city that I am in. For example, when in D.C., I take taxis everywhere because they are easily accessible, knowledgeable about the area, and an overall pleasant experience.
Albert E. Dotson Jr., partner, Bilzin Sumberg
When I travel for business or pleasure, I do utilize the services of the most appropriate transportation available. I have not as yet used Uber. However, I have used ride-sharing services and traditional taxi transportation. I try to use the most economical transportation when I travel, and on my next trip to the airport, I plan to use Uber.
Elaine Liftin, president and executive director, Council for Educational Change
Uber is a great way to get around quickly when business traveling, and I do use it from time to time. My kids are real Uber junkies. I’m always on the move so simply opening an app to find a ride no matter where I am is a huge advantage. When at airports, I usually hail a cab — I love having conversations with taxi drivers from around the world. But nothing will take me away from driving my own cars — not a luxury I am prepared to let go of. I am already dreading a future populated with driver-less cars!
Diego Lowenstein, CEO, Lionstone Development
I love Uber! It’s become a really important way for me and my friends/colleagues to get from point A to point B, especially when I don’t want to park. When I wanna be fancy, I order an Uber Lux and go in serious style.
Suzan McDowell, president and CEO, Circle of One Marketing
Depending on which part of the world I am traveling, I might use a taxi, Uber, or even rent a car. I frequently use Uber when in town attending events when parking is tight or when I expect a long valet line. Working out of TotalBank’s downtown Miami headquarters, I often use the Metromover to visit our Brickell Avenue location and clients in that area as well.
Jay Pelham, president, TotalBank
I use a variety of transportation services, depending on the city. There are cities in which I know taxi service is reliable, affordable and quick. There are other cities in which I might use Lyft or Uber because they were recommended to me as better transportation options in that particular area.
Larry Rice, president, Johnson & Wales University North Miami Campus
I use Uber the majority of the time when traveling because it’s convenient, dependable, and the drivers are friendly while also communicating important information about the area to you. In fact, I also prefer Uber over private drivers because I find them too expensive and not as outgoing as Uber drivers.
Eddie Rodriguez, CEO, JAE Restaurant Group
Over the last year, I have found myself using Uber more and more when traveling. The vehicles have always been clean, the drivers courteous, and to be frank, it’s much nicer to pull up to a hotel in a nice car rather than a yellow cab.
Alex Rodriguez-Roig, president, Boys & Girls Clubs of Miami-Dade
I utilize Uber and Lyft more frequently than taxis in virtually every city that I travel to. My choices are mostly driven by the efficiency and quality of both the vehicles and hospitality of the ride-sharing services.
Vincent Signorello, president and CEO, Florida East Coast Industries
Absolutely I do, for several reasons: It has so far proven to be less expensive, with more comfortable automobiles, and the modern technology that allows for tracking location, and paying via the app makes it easy to document business expenses.
John Tanzella, president and CEO, International Gay & Lesbian Travel Association
I’m one of the only people I know — including my own daughters — who doesn’t use Uber or Lyft. It doesn’t appeal to me and there have been recent issues with driver crime and misconduct. I’d rather use public transportation or regular taxis in major cities. I often take my own car to the airport; very “old school,” but as a single woman traveling at many late hours to various worldwide destinations, that’s how I feel comfortable. For me, it’s not an option.
Faith Read Xenos, co-founding partner, Singer Xenos
