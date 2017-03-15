Need a fast fix? Home-repair app joins South Florida’s on-demand economy

South Florida’s growing on-demand economy has come to the rescue for home repair. Homee on Demand has moved into the South Florida market.
In South Florida, Homee has more than 350 background-checked technicians on its platform, the company said. Homee sends home repair technicians to a customer within 30 minutes, not that dreaded half-day window.
Customers download the free iOS or Android app, then use it to connect with a local service provider in HVAC, electrical, plumbing or handyman jobs. Within one minute of connecting to the provider, the company says, the customer knows how much the job will cost and the provider is on the way 24 hours a day.
Pricing is by the minute until the job is done – but only while the repair provider is at the home. The clock stops if the repair person leaves the job site, such as to take a call, pick up a part or have lunch.
Homee, based in Tampa and founded by Doug Schaedler and Dave Theus, said jobs typically cost 30 percent less than going directly to a provider because of the minute-by-minute labor costs and a growing relationship Homee has with Home Depot that results in no mark-up for parts. Homee is licensed, bonded and insured and all the providers are licensed and vetted. The company, founded last year, has raised about $1.35 million in venture funding, according to Crunchbase.
“We’re now available throughout Florida and have just moved into Ohio. We plan to have 12 new markets by the end of the year,” Schaedler said.
The on-demand economy has rolled into South Florida in a big way over the last couple of years, with services for transportation, groceries, restaurant meals, boats, jets, storage and even employment.
