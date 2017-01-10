JetSmarter expands private-jet shuttle routes in Florida

JetSmarter, the Fort Lauderdale-based private jet marketplace, has expanded its routes in Florida.
JetSmarter has now added a Orlando-Fort Lauderdale route on Mondays and Fridays; its Tampa-Fort Lauderdale route on Sundays and Thursdays; and Fort Lauderdale-Bahamas on Fridays and Sundays. This adds to a schedule that includes its most popular route, New York-South Florida, as well as South Florida routes to Chicago, Colorado, San Francisco, Los Angeles, Las Vegas and Atlanta.
Founder and CEO Sergey Petrossov says these additions will help with Florida’s almost non-existent commuter infrastructure. JetSmarter’s growth plan hit cruising altitude recently; it announced last month that it raised $105 million from new and existing investors, including entertainer Shawn “Jay-Z” Carter and the Saudi royal family.
JetSmarter was launched in 2013 by Petrossov, a 2009 University of Florida graduate and native of Russia. Much like Uber lets consumers use their smartphone to summon a vehicle, JetSmarter offers a mobile app that lets users charter an entire jet, travel on a private jet shuttle or create their own shared charter. It doesn’t own jets but works with a network of charter companies. Annual membership fees start at $11,500.
The company offers four flight services, both scheduled routes and on-demand, where members create their own flights on their own schedule. Most innovative is its shared services for both customized, on-demand flights as well as its scheduled JetShuttle services on more than 50 routes on three continents. The company also offers JetDeals, last-minute flash sales that pop up on “empty legs.”
JetSmarter has expanded rapidly in the last two years and now has about 260 employees worldwide, with about 110 of those in South Florida, Petrossov said last month.
Comments