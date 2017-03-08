Hate grocery shopping? Joining other services already here, Amazon to the rescue

If Amazon is already delivering your books, electronics, office supplies and restaurant meals, now you can add milk and eggs to your list.
AmazonFresh launched Wednesday in the Miami area for its Amazon Prime members. After a free 30-day trial, the AmazonFresh service requires a $14.99 per month add-on to the $99 a year Prime membership.
How AmazonFresh works: From their Amazon app, customers can order from thousands of items including fresh groceries, household goods and items from local shops as well as discounted items and special offers. AmazonFresh offers same-day or next-day delivery and the option of either attended or unattended delivery. Place an order in the morning and have it delivered that evening, or order the evening before to have items on your doorstep the next morning, a spokesman said.
Unlike competitors such as Instacart that delivers directly from Publix, Whole Foods and other stores in the Miami area, AmazonFresh carries thousands of products in Amazon fulfillment centers. In addition to fresh fruits and vegetables including organic offerings, gourmet meat, seafood, baked goods and dairy products, customers can buy pet supplies, baby items, beauty products and prepared meals. They can also shop for items from Miami merchants including Dr. Smood, Bunniecakes, Kosher Kingdom, Panther Coffee, Fit2Go and Fireman Derek’s Bake Shop.
On-demand delivery services have been heating up in the Miami area, including Amazon Restaurants that launched last summer and delivers restaurant meals, competing with UberEATS. Instacart, Shipt, Postmates and other services will deliver groceries and household items within shorter time frames than AmazonFresh. Most of the services charge delivery fees rather than require a subscription service, as Amazon does.
AmazonFresh’s delivery area includes Miami, Hialeah, Miami Gardens, Coral Gables, Westchester, Kendall, Hollywood, Miramar and parts of Fort Lauderdale; customers can enter their ZIP Codes on www.amazon.com/amazonfresh to find out availability.
AmazonFresh previously rolled out in Seattle, New York, Boston, Baltimore, Philadelphia, Washington D.C., Chicago, Atlanta, Dallas and around California.
