A mostly mellow March followed a February fat with contamination across the pet food industry. Until the last week, that is.
Blue Ridge Beef’s recall of one lot of BRB Complete pet food after the FDA found salmonella and listeria in a sample brought the pet food recall count to four in seven days. Not only wasn’t Blue Ridge Beef’s the only pet food recall announced Monday, it wasn’t the only one announced Monday that involved two contaminations -- some of Darwin's Natural Pet Products tested positive for salmonella and E. coli.
As far as the recalled lot of BRB Complete pet food, lot No. GA0131, the frozen 2-pound chubs went to Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia and Tennessee. The lot number can be found on the metal tie. It was made on Jan. 31.
Salmonella is one of the most common foodborne illnesses. In humans, young children, the elderly, people with weakened immune systems or chronic medical conditions can suffer the most damage from salmonella which, according to the Centers for Disease Control, sickens 1.2 million people, hospitalizes 23,000 hospitalizations and kills 450 in the United States each year. The death of a kitten from salmonella sparked the FDA’s investigation of Darwin’s Natural Pet Products. Pets can transfer salmonella to humans who handle contaminated food, touch unwashed surfaces on which contaminated food sat or via feces.
All of the above is also true of listeria, which makes 1,600 people sick each year and kills about 260 according to the CDC. Add that listeria can cause pregnant women can suffer miscarriages and stillbirths.
Anyone with a chub from this lot should toss it out or return it for a full refund. Anyone with questions can e-mail the company at blueridgebeefga@yahoo.com.
