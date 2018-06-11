Canada's warning to TPS holders thinking of crossing the border illegally: Just don't

As summer begins, officials warn against crossing illegally into Canada As the school year ends, Canadian officials are visiting Miami. They are trying to get the word out to migrant communities, many in fear of losing TPS status, that Canada has strict rules when it comes to crossing its border illegally. Emily Michot / emichot@miamiherald.com ×

