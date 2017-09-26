More Videos

    Puerto Rico National Guard members take food and water to the island municipalities of Vieques and Culebra after Hurricane Maria.

Puerto Rico National Guard members take food and water to the island municipalities of Vieques and Culebra after Hurricane Maria.
Navy hospital ship USNS Comfort not headed to Puerto Rico — yet

By Madeleine Marr

mmarr@miamiherald.com

September 26, 2017 4:35 PM

Puerto Rico needs help.

And people want answers.

Celebrities are doing their part (see J.Lo et al).

What else can we do?

Twitter seems to know.

When Lin Manuel Miranda sent out the name of the charity organization he was supporting, many followers tweeted back, asking the whereabouts of The USNS Comfort.

The Navy ship is, in the simplest terms, a hospital at sea.

The website calls the Comfort a “medical treatment facility,” whose primary mission is to “provide rapid, flexible and mobile acute health service support to Marine Corps, Army and Air Force units deployed ashore, and naval amphibious task and battle forces afloat.” The 1,000-bed ship’s secondary mission is for disaster and/or humanitarian relief.

It was at the ready last year for victims of Hurricane Matthew.

On Sunday, Hillary Clinton tweeted that "President Trump, (Defense) Sec. (James) Mattis, and DOD (Department of Defense) should send the Navy, including the USNS Comfort, to Puerto Rico now. These are American citizens.”

What is the ship’s current position?

Political activist @@seagal_lori sent out a picture of the Norfolk, Virginia, based vessel with the caption: “What is the ship’s current position?” adding that at around 11 a.m. Monday it was at 36.93361 N/76.33004 W.

On Tuesday, Nathan Potter, of the Naval public affairs office, told The Miami Herald that the vessel was currently docked in Norfolk and had “no plans to deploy.”

