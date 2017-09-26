Navy hospital ship USNS Comfort not headed to Puerto Rico — yet

Puerto Rico needs help.

And people want answers.

Celebrities are doing their part (see J.Lo et al).

What else can we do?

Twitter seems to know.

The USNS Comfort needs to be sent NOW! pic.twitter.com/mvarILrNzv — Lori (@seagal_lori) September 25, 2017

President Trump, Sec. Mattis, and DOD should send the Navy, including the USNS Comfort, to Puerto Rico now. These are American citizens. https://t.co/J2FVg4II0n — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) September 24, 2017

When Lin Manuel Miranda sent out the name of the charity organization he was supporting, many followers tweeted back, asking the whereabouts of The USNS Comfort.

The Navy ship is, in the simplest terms, a hospital at sea.

The website calls the Comfort a “medical treatment facility,” whose primary mission is to “provide rapid, flexible and mobile acute health service support to Marine Corps, Army and Air Force units deployed ashore, and naval amphibious task and battle forces afloat.” The 1,000-bed ship’s secondary mission is for disaster and/or humanitarian relief.

It was at the ready last year for victims of Hurricane Matthew.

On Sunday, Hillary Clinton tweeted that "President Trump, (Defense) Sec. (James) Mattis, and DOD (Department of Defense) should send the Navy, including the USNS Comfort, to Puerto Rico now. These are American citizens.”

What is the ship’s current position?

Political activist @@seagal_lori sent out a picture of the Norfolk, Virginia, based vessel with the caption: “What is the ship’s current position?” adding that at around 11 a.m. Monday it was at 36.93361 N/76.33004 W.

On Tuesday, Nathan Potter, of the Naval public affairs office, told The Miami Herald that the vessel was currently docked in Norfolk and had “no plans to deploy.”