  • Jennifer Lopez pleads for her Puerto Rican homeland

    Puerto Rican singer Jennifer Lopez recorded a video on her Instagram account asking for help and donations for Puerto Rico after Hurricane Maria passed through the island as category four storm.

Entertainment

JLo just pledged a huge amount of money to Puerto Rico relief efforts

By Madeleine Marr

mmarr@miamiherald.com

September 25, 2017 04:59 PM

UPDATED September 25, 2017 07:29 PM

Jennifer Lopez has had a great career — and a lot to show for it financially.

Now the actress/entertainer is giving back.

Though Lopez is a native New Yorker (Bronx girl, actually), both her parents are Puerto Ricans, and on Sunday she announced that she was pledging a whopping $1 million toward Hurricane Maria relief efforts.

 

Please donate TODAY to #unitedforpuertorico @nygovcuomo

A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo) on

Lopez announced during a press conference with New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo that she would give 100 percent of proceeds from her Las Vegas residency “All of Me.” The money will go to various “designated beneficiaries, charities and NGO [non governmental organizations],” she promised.

Seems with JLo charity begins at home — and with her boyfriend.

The “If You Had My Love” singer added that Alex Rodriguez, who was born in NYC but has a Dominican background, will also be contributing monetarily to the cause.

Other bold faced names with ties to Puerto Rico helping include Ricky Martin, who has already donated $100,000, and Daddy Yankee, who is sending four truckloads of supplies donated by his fans.

