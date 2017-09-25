JLo just pledged a huge amount of money to Puerto Rico relief efforts

Jennifer Lopez has had a great career — and a lot to show for it financially.

Now the actress/entertainer is giving back.

Though Lopez is a native New Yorker (Bronx girl, actually), both her parents are Puerto Ricans, and on Sunday she announced that she was pledging a whopping $1 million toward Hurricane Maria relief efforts.

Please donate TODAY to #unitedforpuertorico @nygovcuomo A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo) on Sep 25, 2017 at 9:48am PDT

Never miss a local story. Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access. SUBSCRIBE NOW

Lopez announced during a press conference with New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo that she would give 100 percent of proceeds from her Las Vegas residency “All of Me.” The money will go to various “designated beneficiaries, charities and NGO [non governmental organizations],” she promised.

Seems with JLo charity begins at home — and with her boyfriend.

The “If You Had My Love” singer added that Alex Rodriguez, who was born in NYC but has a Dominican background, will also be contributing monetarily to the cause.

Other bold faced names with ties to Puerto Rico helping include Ricky Martin, who has already donated $100,000, and Daddy Yankee, who is sending four truckloads of supplies donated by his fans.