The Internet asked for the USNS Comfort to be sent to Puerto Rico. The Navy listened.

The Military Sealift Command hospital ship USNS Comfort (T-AH 20), anchored several miles off the coast of Belize. Comfort is on a four-month humanitarian deployment to Latin America and the Caribbean region to provide medical treatment to approximately 85,000 patients in a dozen countries. While deployed, Comfort is under operational control of U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command and tactical control of Destroyer Squadron 24. MC2 Elizabeth Allen U.S. Navy