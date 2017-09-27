The Internet asked for the USNS Comfort to be sent to Puerto Rico. The Navy listened.

The cavalry is coming.
The USNS Comfort is heading to Puerto Rico.
On Tuesday, Nathan Potter of the Navy’s public affairs office told The Miami Herald that the hospital at sea was still based in Norfolk, Virginia, but if it were to be deployed for Hurricane Maria relief, it would take at least five days to arrive.
Thanks to 160K+ of you who signed the #SendTheComfort petition, the Comfort will be sent. Read tonight's update. https://t.co/hyVY4VXCSJ pic.twitter.com/RqWsdLoO7g— Send The Comfort (@SendTheComfort) September 27, 2017
The website calls the Comfort a “medical treatment facility,” whose secondary mission is for disaster and/or humanitarian relief. The vessel is a full service medical facility with X-ray machines, all types of doctors, CAT scan units, physical therapy and pharmacy.
Soon after Hillary Clinton tweeted that the vessel should be sent a Change.org petition was set up, receiving 263,835 signatures. The Internet lit up with the hashtag #sendthecomfort.
This is all apparently worked.
President Trump, Sec. Mattis, and DOD should send the Navy, including the USNS Comfort, to Puerto Rico now. These are American citizens. https://t.co/J2FVg4II0n— Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) September 24, 2017
On Wednesday, FEMA administrator Brock Long confirmed that The Comfort was busy beefing up supplies as well as its crew and medical staff.
The Washington Post reports that Navy Cmdr. Mike Kafka, a service spokesman, said that sending the vessel was a “prudent decision in light of current conditions on ground.”
The Comfort will not be alone. Potter said the Navy USS Kearsarge (LHD-3), USS Wasp (LHD-1) and USS Oak Hill (LSD-51) has already been providing humanitarian aid to the region.
Comments