Art Basel satellite fairs have shifted around Miami. Here’s where to find them in 2016.

Miami Art Week isn’t just about Art Basel. From Miami Beach to Midtown and downtown, art fair tents pop up on the sand, in hotel ballrooms and on empty lots across town. More than a dozen satellite fairs — also called parallel fairs — offer artists and art lovers an opportunity to catch a glint of the spotlight, often at far more affordable prices than the blue-chip works offered at Art Basel in the Miami Beach Convention Center.
Year to year, the fair scene changes. Some grow; some close; some move. New this year, for example, is Technique Art Fair in Miami Beach. Here’s a look at what else to expect:
For satellite-fair regulars, 2016 will require a GPS. Many fairs have moved to new venues; some are returning to familiar haunts. Word to wise: Don’t assume you know where you’re heading; carry these pages or check out the Art Finder Miami app to be sure.
One fair returning to its longstanding Midtown location is Art Miami. Miami’s longest-running art fair predates Art Basel, and typically draws even more visitors, with a 2015 total of 85,000. More than 130 exhibitors will showcase works by top names like Frank Stella, Willem de Kooning and Ed Ruscha. Actor Adrien Brody — also a visual artist — will showcase his most recent works.
Sister fair CONTEXT, which focuses on cutting-edge works, moves a block north of Art Miami to Midtown Miami’s main green, along Northwest 36th Street. Along with 100 galleries, CONTEXT includes a project space for sound installations, projects from artists engaged with new technologies such as avant-garde wearables, and innovative sculptures.
Just south of Art Miami is Superfine! The Fairest Fair, which is moving from Little Haiti. For its second edition, Miami-based artist Asser Saint-Val, with support from Caron Paris, is creating a massive installation of helium sculptures combined with signature scents linked to the French perfume brand. Unlike most fairs, which focus on galleries, individual artists are among the 30 exhibitors, about half from South Florida.
Prizm, located last year on Biscayne Boulevard, is also moving. This year’s venue is nearby, in Little River. The fair’s schedule provides locals with calendar relief by closing December 11, a week later than most fairs. The two-week show focuses on Africa’s cultural DNA with solo presentations by underappreciated artists from Africa and the African diaspora.
Last year, Spectrum and Red Dot shifted at the last minute to 1700 Northeast Second Avenue, in the Arts and Entertainment District. Good news: They’re in the same place this year.
In Miami Beach, Miami gallerist Stacy Conde is launching Technique Art Fair at the Shelborne Wyndham Grand South Beach hotel. The inaugural show features an intimate look at the dealers and galleries focused on realism, surrealism and portraiture.
After a one-year venue change, the ever-popular NADA (New Art Dealers Alliance) Fair has returned to the Deauville Beach Resort on Collins Avenue at 67th Street.
Miami Project, now in its fifth edition, also has moved again, this time to a parking garage in North Beach.
PULSE has returned to last year’s location, Collins Avenue at 46th Street, just north of the Fontainebleau Resort. Highlights at this year’s two-tent pavilion include “Miami Marbles,” an installation of nine spheres by artist Anne Spalter, who has printed them with digitally manipulated images of Miami Beach. Fairgoers can download an app onsite to enhance the experience. An extension of Spalter's commission will also be on view at the COMO Metropolitan Miami Beach Hotel.
For its Play sector, PULSE put out a public call for submissions. Ten of the 800 video offerings chosen for the fair will be on view thanks to curators Jasmine Wahi and Rebecca Jampol of Gateway Project Spaces in Newark, New Jersey.
Fans of the peripatetic Fridge Art Fair may recall last year’s woes in obtaining permits. This year, Fridge is taking over the basement of The Betsy hotel with a new name, The Betsy’s Curated Mini-Fridge. The fair features small works that can “fit into a fridge” — providing an option for space-challenged collectors.
UNTITLED, hailed for the curation that positions galleries, nonprofit groups and artists in visual dialogue, returns to the literal beach under its signature white-and-pink tent on the sand at 12th Street. More than 20 countries will be represented this year. A special exhibit will include a show of conceptual works by a selection of Latin American artists from the 1960s and 1970s. New exhibitor BERG Contemporary, from Reykjavik, Iceland, will present rarely seen works by video artists Steina and Woody Vasulka.
WHERE TO FIND 2016 SATELLITE ART FAIRS
Note: Dates listed are for public hours. Some fairs open early by invitation.
AQUA ART MIAMI, December 1-4
Aqua Hotel, 1530 Collins Ave., Miami Beach. Noon-9 p.m. December 1; 11 a.m.-9 p.m. December 2-3; 11 a.m.-6 p.m. December 4. One-day adult ticket, $20; multiday pass including CONTEXT and Art Miami, $90. 800-376-5850; aquaartmiami.com.
ART MIAMI, November 30-December 4
3101 Northeast First Avenue, Midtown Miami. 11 a.m.-8 p.m. November 30-December 3; 11 a.m.-6 p.m. December 4. One-day adult ticket (includes CONTEXT), $45; multiday pass including CONTEXT and Aqua Art Miami, $90. 800-376-5850; artmiamifair.com.
CONTEXT ART MIAMI, November 30-December 4
36th Street between Northeast First Avenue and Buena Vista Boulevard, Midtown Miami. 11 a.m.-8 p.m. November 30-December 3; 11 a.m.-6 p.m. December 4. One-day adult ticket (includes Art Miami), $45; multiday pass including CONTEXT and Art Miami, $90. 800-376-5850; contextartmiami.com.
FRIDGE ART FAIR, November 27-December 4
The Betsy hotel, 1440 Ocean Dr., Miami Beach. Open 24/7 from 3 p.m. November 27. Cost: Suggested charitable donation of $10 with proceeds donated to SPCA programs in Miami and Zimbabwe. info@fridgefair.com; fridgeartfair.com.
INK MIAMI ART FAIR, November 30-December 4
Suites of Dorchester, 1850 Collins Ave., Miami Beach. Free entry. 9 a.m.-5 p.m. November 30; 10 a.m.-8 p.m. December 1-3; 10 a.m.-3 p.m. December 4. 212-674-6095; inkartfair.com.
MIAMI PROJECT, December 2-4
6625 Indian Creek Drive, Miami Beach. Tickets $20. 11 a.m.-7 p.m. December 2-3; 11 a.m.-6 p.m. December 4. miami-project.com.
NADA (New Art Dealers Association), December 1-4
Deauville Beach Resort, 6701 Collins Ave., Miami Beach. Tickets $20.
2-7 p.m. December 1; 11 a.m.-7 p.m. December 2-3; 11 a.m.-5 p.m. December 4.
212-594-0883; newartdealers.org.
PINTA MIAMI, November 30-December 4
Mana Wynwood, 318 Northwest 23rd Street, Miami. Donation suggested. 5-8 p.m. November 30; noon-8 p.m. December 1-3; noon-7 p.m. December 4.
PRIZM ART FAIR, November 30-December 11
7230 Northwest Miami Court, Little River, Miami. Ticket $15. 11 a.m.-7 p.m. November 30-December 11. info@prizmartfair.com; prizmartfair.com.
PULSE MIAMI BEACH, December 1-4
4601 Collins Avenue, Miami Beach. Tickets: $25. 1-7 p.m. December 1; 10 a.m.-7 p.m. December 2-4. 212-255-2327; pulse-art.com/miami.
RED DOT MIAMI, December 1-4
1700 Northeast Second Avenue, Miami. Tickets $25 online, $30 at the door. Noon-8 p.m. December 1-3; noon-5 p.m. December 4. info@redwoodmg.com; reddotmiami.com.
SCOPE MIAMI BEACH, November 29-December 4
801 Ocean Dr., Miami Beach. Tickets $35. 11 a.m.-8 p.m. November 29-December 4.
212-268-1522; scope-art.com.
SPECTRUM MIAMI ART, December 1-4
1700 Northeast Second Avenue, Miami. Tickets $25 online, $30 at the door. Noon-8 p.m. December 1-3; noon-5 p.m. December 4. info@redwoodmg.com; spectrum-miami.com.
SUPERFINE! THE FAIREST FAIR, December 1-4
56 Northeast 29th Street, Miami. Tickets: $7.77. Open 6-11 p.m. December 1; 1-11 p.m. December 2-4. info@superfine.world; superfine.world.
TECHNIQUE ART FAIR, November 29-December 4
Shelborne Wyndham Grand South Beach, 1801 Collins Ave., Miami Beach. 239-961-0452; techniqueartfair.com.
UNTITLED, ART, November 30-December 4
Ocean Drive and 12th Street on the sand, Miami Beach. Tickets: $30. 11 a.m.-7 p.m. November 30-December 3; 11 a.m.-5 p.m. December 4. 646-405-6942; art-untitled.com/miami-beach.
GETTING AROUND THE ART FAIRS
A free shuttle bus service will be available during fair hours between Pulse, Art Basel at the Miami Beach Convention Center and NADA.
Free shuttle buses will also run round-trip service between Miami and Miami Beach, as well as Midtown/Wynwood/downtown and from Midtown to the MiMo District/Little Haiti/Little River. December 1-4. miamitrolley.com
Comments