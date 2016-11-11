Miami Art Week 2016: Where to be, when

Most fairs and exhibitions run through 6 p.m. December 4. Key Art Week dates include:
SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 27
▪ 3 p.m. “Tide by Side,” public parade celebrating the opening of the Faena Forum. Collins Avenue from 32nd to 36th streets, Miami Beach. faenaart.org.
▪ 3 p.m. Fridge Art Fair opens. The Betsy hotel, 1440 Ocean Drive, Miami Beach. fridgeartfair.com.
MONDAY, NOVEMBER 28
▪ 9 a.m. Art of Transformation “Say It Loud” exhibition curated by Tumelo Mosaka opens. Opa-locka Community Development Corporation, 675 Ali Baba Avenue, Opa-locka. opalockaart.org.
TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 29
▪ 9 a.m. Opening of “Progressive Praxis” exhibition. De la Cruz Collection, 23 Northeast 41st Street, Design District. delacruzcollection.org.
▪ 11 a.m. Scope Miami Beach fair opens. 801 Ocean Drive, Miami Beach. scope-art.com.
▪ 7:30 p.m., 9 p.m. Alexis Gideon’s “The Comet and the Glacier” video opera and live performance. 3852 North Miami Avenue, Design District. See website for other performance times and dates: locustprojects.org.
▪ 11 p.m. Wynwood Walls’ “Fear Less,” unveiling of 12 new murals. 2520 Northwest Second Avenue, Wynwood. thewynwoodwalls.com.
WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 30
▪ 9 a.m. Ink Miami Art Fair opens. Suites of Dorchester, 1850 Collins Avenue, Miami Beach. inkartfair.com.
▪ 11 a.m. Art Miami fair opens. 3101 Northeast First Avenue, Midtown Miami. artmiamifair.com.
▪ 11 a.m. UNTITLED ART fair opens. Ocean Drive and 12th Street on the sand, Miami Beach. art-untitled.com.
▪ 11 a.m. Context Art Miami fair opens. 36th Street between Northeast First Avenue and Buena Vista Boulevard, Midtown Miami. contextartmiami.com.
▪ 11 a.m. Prizm Art Fair opens. 7230 Northwest Miami Court, Little River. prizmartfair.com.
▪ Noon. Pinta Miami fair opens. Mana Wynwood, 2217 Northwest Fifth Avenue, Wynwood. pintamiami.com.
▪ Noon. Design Miami/ opens. Tent at Meridian Avenue and 19th Street, across from the Miami Beach Convention Center. designmiami.com.
▪ 6 p.m. “Viola Meets Mozart” pairs artist Bill Viola’s “Inverted Birth” with violinist Julian Rachlin playing selections from Mozart’s Violin Concerto No. 5 as Spanish dancer Jesus Pastor performs original choreography. Mana Wynwood, 2217 Northwest Fifth Avenue, Wynwood. pintamiami.com.
▪ 7 p.m. “The Other Dimension” exhibition with works by Antuan Rodriguez and artist talk opens. Museum of Contemporary Art North Miami, 770 Northeast 125th Street, North Miami. mocanomi.org.
▪ 8 p.m. Art Public opening performances in front of The Bass. 2100 Collins Avenue, Miami Beach.
THURSDAY, DECEMBER 1
▪ 10 a.m. “Desire,” an exhibition centered on the theme of eroticism and presented by Jeffrey Deitch and Larry Gagosian, opens at the Moore Building. 191 Northeast 40th Street, Design District.
▪ 10 a.m. Pulse Miami Beach fair opens. 4601 Collins Avenue, Miami Beach. pulse-art.com.
▪ Noon: Aqua Art Miami fair opens at the Aqua Hotel. 1530 Collins Ave., Miami Beach. aquaartmiami.com.
▪ Noon: Red Dot Miami fair opens. 1700 Northeast Second Avenue, Miami. reddotmiami.com.
▪ Noon: Spectrum Miami Art fair opens. 1700 Northeast Second Avenue, Miami. spectrum-miami.com.
▪ 2 p.m. NADA (New Art Dealers Association) fair opens. Deauville Beach Resort, 6701 Collins Avenue, Miami Beach. newartdealers.org.
▪ 3 p.m. Art Basel in Miami Beach opens. Miami Beach Convention Center, 1901 Convention Center Drive. artbasel.com.
▪ 6 p.m. Superfine! The Fairest Fair opens. 56 Northeast 29th Street, Wynwood. superfine.world.
▪ 6:30 p.m. Wynwood Walls artists’ panel discussion at Goldman Global Arts Gallery. 2214 Northwest First Place, Wynwood. thewynwoodwalls.com.
▪ 9 p.m. PAMM Presents Cashmere Cat, Jillionaire plus special guest Uncle Luke at Pérez Art Museum Miami. 1103 Biscayne Boulevard, Miami. Open exclusively to PAMM Sustaining and higher-level members; to join visit pamm.org.
FRIDAY, DECEMBER 2
▪ 11 a.m. Miami Project fair opens. 6625 Indian Creek Drive, Miami Beach. miami-project.com.
▪ 8:30 p.m. “Maurizio Cattelan: Be Right Back” by Maura Axelrod will be shown as part of Art Basel’s film series at the Colony Theater. 1040 Lincoln Road.
SATURDAY, DECEMBER 3
▪ 3 p.m. Traffic Jam live performance at Miami Dade College. Biscayne Boulevard parking lot between Northeast Fifth and Sixth streets. mdclivearts.org.
SUNDAY, DECEMBER 4
▪ 9:30 a.m. Breakfast in the Park at the Patricia & Phillip Frost Art Museum FIU presents Judy Pfaff. Florida International University, 10975 Southwest 17th Street, Miami. thefrost.fiu.edu.
▪ 10 a.m. Brunch and discussion about Donald Sultan’s “The Disaster Paintings” at the University of Miami’s Lowe Art Museum. 1301 Stanford Drive, Coral Gables. loweartmuseum.org.
▪ 6 p.m. Most fairs and exhibits close.
