Museums public and private host special Art Week shows

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY
ArtCenter South Florida
“An Image” is a multifaceted event combining advertising prints and architectural renderings, lectures, film screenings and educational platforms, all focused on the image of a transforming city and identity: how real estate speculation, racial and social divides and shadow economies form our landscape. Starting at 1 p.m. December 1, the London-based Otolith Group leads a workshop, talk and screening about the impact of film and images. 924 Lincoln Road, Miami Beach; 305-674-8278; artcentersf.org.
Bakehouse Art Complex
The emergence of the metropolis of Miami coincided with the love affair with the car in post-World War II America — and both signified a new freedom and new beginnings. But the ubiquitous automobile culture also grew up in the tension of the Cold War. “Autopia: Road Trips from the Cold War to the Present” looks, through the eyes of artists, at the impact cars had on Miami, on Cuba (those 1950s relics that still putter along), on economies, sprawl and expanded travel throughout the world. Through January 13. 561 Northwest 32nd Street, Miami; 305-576-2828; bacfl.org.
CIFO
The French critic Baudelaire once equated the question children have of their toys to that of society of its art — where is the soul of it, he asked? That is loosely the theme behind the multinational grouping of artists in “Todo percepción es una interpretacion: You are part of it,” culled from the Ella Fontanals-Cisneros Collection. Here, too, in a contemporary context, the art will ask you to look for its soul. Through March 12. 1018 North Miami Avenue; 305-455-3333; cifo.org.
De la Cruz Collection
The spectacular three-story space in the Design District run by one of Miami’s major collecting families is unveiling “Progressive Praxis,” which focuses on new processes of art-making. That includes the adoption of increasingly sophisticated scanning and printing technologies, digitally based and even virtual imagery, which are intermingled with a diversity of old-fashioned, hand-working techniques and traditional materials. Opening November 29 and running through the end of the year. 23 Northeast 41st Street, Design District; 305-576-6112; delacruzcollection.org.
Faena Art
The inaugural of the much-anticipated Faena Forum cultural arts complex in Miami Beach is keeping true to its promise of presenting innovative and also public art — with an opening shot of a psychedelic geodesic dome planted on the sands of the beach. The garden-like orb will host films, projections, performances and virtual-reality happenings. November 30 through December 4. Collins Avenue at 33rd Street; Miami Beach; faenaart.org.
Frost Art Museum-FIU
Cuban American fashion designer Narciso Rodriguez is known for his sleek couture that has been woven into the world of visual arts and dance (in collaborations, for instance, with photographer Cindy Sherman and choreographers Christopher Wheeldon and Jonah Bokaer). But to the public, he might be best known for creating the dress that Michelle Obama wore on Election Night 2008 — now that’s a world stage. “Narciso Rodriguez: An Exercise in Minimalism” examines the harvest of this widely versed designer through garments, purses and works of minimalist art. Through January 8. For those mystified by body piercing, “Pierce, Mark, Morph” runs through Feb. 12. 10975 Southwest 17th Street; 305-348-2890; frost.fiu.edu.
HistoryMiami
The “Miami Street Photography Festival” is more like a happening, although it is based around a gallery filled with photographs from more than 50 countries focusing on documentary images from the streets. As part of the newly established Center for Photography, the fest will include lectures, workshops and street walks, and feature guest photographers such as Richard Kalvar, Alex Webb and Maggie Steber; December 1 through 4. 101 West Flagler Street; 305-375-1492; historymiami.org.
Institute of Contemporary Art, Miami (ICA)
The solo survey of 75 works by German artist Thomas Bayrle from the 1960s forward is a great fit for the ICA’s surroundings, the Design District and Miami. Bayrle, who has been widely shown from the Tate Modern to several documenta exhibitions, has a Pop Art foundation, and creates art that explores themes of transportation, exploding urban environments and repetition. His compositions of small grids and cubes can look like computer-generated prints, but he was creating these socially conscious images long before the internet age. Through March 26. 4040 Northeast Second Avenue; 305-901-5272; icamiami.org.
Lowe Art Museum-University of Miami
“The Vesper Project” is one of the most intriguing and inventive exhibits of the year, groundbreaking not for shock value but because of its rich layers. Artist Titus Kaphar has recreated the remains of a Connecticut home in which a family who were black but passed as white lived in the 19th century, and adds his own artwork to the décor. Through whitewashing surfaces, erecting silhouettes and incorporating his art, a new but still obfuscated story is told. Also on display: Donald Sultan’s Disaster Paintings, in a rare collected showing. Both through Decemeber 23. 1301 Stanford Drive, Coral Gables; 305-284-3535; miami.edu/lowe
The Margulies Collection at the Warehouse
Along with expanding its already impressive artworks of Anselm Kiefer, this season Margulies will add major works from Greek-born Jannis Kounellis, who created elaborate installations mixing all sorts of genres and became associated with Arte Povera, a boundary-defying 1960s movement that utilized unconventional materials. Its art is also well-represented in the Collection. Through May 2017. 591 Northwest 27th Street; 305-576-1051; margulieswarehouse.com.
MDC Museum of Art + Design
Korean-born Sunkoo Yuh is one of the breed of artists making ceramic sculpture cool — and respectable — again. He has shown locally at Mindy Solomon, and here in “Grafted Stories” Yuh will have ample space to display his mystical sculptures, each one a little island of tightly packed human figures, plants, animals and otherworldly creatures. Through January 15. Freedom Tower, 600 Biscayne Boulevard; 305-237-7700; mdcmoad.org.
Museum of Contemporary Art North Miami
The solo show “The Other Dimension” from Cuban-born Miami artist Antuan Rodriguez (who goes by the singular moniker Antuan) engulfs the entire museum in an exhibit divided into seven parts. Each room is based around a narrative from the artist best known for his metal sculpture and installations, with works exploring categories such as “Words That Kill,” “Changing Our Fables” and “On the Verge of the Other Dimension.” Through January 22. 770 Northeast 125th Street, North Miami; 305-893-6211; mocanomi.org.
National YoungArts Foundation
José Parlá showed his abstract, gestural paintings on the streets of Miami in the early 1980s, before he launched into the international limelight, exhibiting in London, Tokyo and New York. The YoungArts master teacher recently was commissioned to paint a monumental mural for One World Trade Center, the largest painting in New York, and is now creating a site-specific installation, “Roots,” in the Jewel Box on the foundation’s Biscayne Boulevard campus. 2100 Biscayne Boulevard; 800-970-2787; youngarts.org.
Perez Art Museum Miami
Kinetic art is synonymous with 20th century South American art, a particular style of abstract painting and sculpture — often based on the perceived movement of the work or of the viewer — that only belatedly has been recognized in the Northern Hemisphere. Case in point: “Julio Le Parc: Form into Action” is the first U.S. retrospective of the pioneering kinetic artist, born in Argentina in 1928, who broke ground in playing with perception, illusion, light and participatory viewer interaction. More than 100 pieces from 1958 to 2013 ask the visitor to engage in this multidimensional kinetic experience. 1103 Biscayne Boulevard; 305-375-3000; pamm.org.
Rubell Family Collection
RFC in Wynwood is always a must-stop on any itinerary because of the Rubell family’s reputation for presenting cutting-edge contemporary art. This year’s offerings are divided into two exhibitions. The first floor is dedicated exclusively to Brazilian artists, whose sociopolitical artworks are expressed in installation, painting and photography. The 20 galleries on the second floor will feature hundreds of pieces acquired within the past two years in an exhibit titled “High Anxiety.” December 1 through May 2017. 95 Northwest 29th Street; 305-573-6090; rfc.museum.
Spanish Cultural Center Miami (CCE)
“Transforming Landscapes: Havana-Miami” is a solo exhibit from Nestor Arenas, in which he examines an evolving Cuban identity through painting, sculpture, photos and video. The artist has divided “Cuba” into two walled-off city-states, one that blocks the future, the other that denies the past in relentless pursuit of shiny development, and both are unsustainable without a middle ground. Through January 1. 1490 Biscayne Boulevard; 305-448-9677; ccemiami.org/en.
Vizcaya Museum & Gardens
The astonishingly beautiful villa and grounds, built in the early 20th century on Biscayne Bay, has always held many secrets. The second of a two-part art exploration of this site, “Lost Spaces,” opens for Art Week and seeks to “excavate” some of these lost spaces. Artists Leyden Rodriguez-Casanova, Mira Lehr, Kerry Phillips and Brookhart Jonquil incorporate installation, sculpture, performance and architectural interventions to reactivate previously dormant places. Through October 2017. 3251 South Miami Avenue; 305-250-9133; vizcaya.org.
The Wolfsonian-FIU
The museum continues its eclectic exploration of the history of design, this time with “Modern Dutch Design,” which focuses on the period from 1890 to 1940, when the Netherlands was an innovative center for design and architecture that drew from its history as a trade, maritime and colonial power to create novel styles. Through June 11, 2017. Also up: “The Pursuit of Abstraction,” highlighting works from the first part of the 20st century that challenged the status quo with more-expressionistic views. Through April 16, 2017. 1001 Washington Avenue, Miami Beach; 305-531-1001; wolfsonian.org.
Wynwood Walls
This year’s program, entitled “Fear Less,” will encompass 12 new walls from international artists, all thematically linked by the title and a distinct double meaning — it is a call to be fearless in a world that often seems awash in fear. According to Jessica Goldman Srebnick, CEO of Goldman Properties and chief curator since 2012, “Every year we choose a unifying theme and ask our artists to somehow address this in their work with the goal of pushing the narrative. This year, with everything going on in the world, I felt it appropriate to advocate a message of courage.” December 1 through 4, the Goldman Global Arts Gallery of the street artists will be open. 2520 NW Second Avenue, Miami; thewynwoodwalls.com.
BROWARD/FORT LAUDERDALE
Art and Culture Center/Hollywood
“transphysics: istwa, landscapes, paisajes” is a fascinating survey of South Florida arts, crossing generations, ethnicities and genres. Included are works from Florida’s first recognized home-grown (and self-taught) talent, Purvis Young; the expressionistic puppetry of Pablo Cano; pieces from early contemporary pioneers such as Robert Thiele and Karen Rifas; the botany-based art of Onajide Shabaka; and artwork from well-known Cuban-born Glexis Novoa. The diverse artistic expression is realized through sculpture, painting, audio and film. Through January 8. 1650 Harrison Street, Hollywood; 954-921-3274; artandculturecenter.org.
NSU Art Museum Fort Lauderdale
The dark, complex, monumental sculptures and paintings from the extraordinary contemporary German artist Anselm Kiefer have been a hit in South Florida for several years, and this expansive exhibit seals that popularity. “Regeneration Series: Anselm Kiefer from the Hall Collection” includes 50 works from the 1960s on, from the artist known for plumbing traumatic history and ancient mythologies. As a bonus: “Samson Kambalu: Nyau Cinema,” a U.S. solo premiere featuring 12 films from the Malawian artist who entwines in his work a fascination with Nietzsche, history and humor. Both through August 27, 2017. 1 East Las Olas Boulevard, Fort Lauderdale; 954-525-5500; nsuartmuseum.org.
PALM BEACH COUNTY
Norton Museum of Art
Lovers of the printed image are in for a treat with this year’s bi-annual “Rudin Prize for Emerging Photographers,” as the nominees have been chosen by superstars such as Shirin Nishat and Rineka Dijkstra. The four selected — three Americans and one Ukrainian — have not limited their craft to the camera; they also work in performance, dance, video and, in one case, with hand-made books. Through January 15. Also on view, the exceedingly timely “Question Bridge: Black Males,” a collaborative project for which several nationally known artists have recorded 1,600 questions and answers of 160 African American men in nine cities and created an evolving installation. Through December 18. 1451 South Olive Avenue, West Palm Beach; 561-832-5196; norton.org.
