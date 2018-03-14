The Oscars of the food world just honored this Miami restaurant chef.

One of the best chefs in the American South is in Miami.
Brad Kilgore, chef and co-owner of Alter, in Wynwood, has been named one of six finalists for the James Beard Foundation's award for Best Chef: South, the committee announced Wednesday. He's the first Miami-area finalist for the award since Jeff McInnis made the so-called shortlist in 2013 after helping found Yardbird Southern Table & Bar in 2013. Winners will be announced May 7.
Kilgore now attempts to become the first James Beard Award winner since Michael Schwartz was named among the Best Chefs in America in 2010 for his landmark restaurant, Michael's Genuine Food & Drink, which helped revitalize the design district. Kilgore was one of eight local restaurants and chefs named to the long list last month.
He has been on the James Beard Foundation's radar since he opened Alter in what was still an up-and-coming Wynwood in 2015. A Miami Herald reviewer gave his restaurant four out of four stars (Outstanding) months after opening that year.
It was only the beginning. Kilgore took over the high-end restaurant at the Arsht Center for the Performing arts, Brava by Brad Kilgore, and opened it to regular diners, not just theater goers. And he has been tapped to open not one but two new restaurants in the Design District, alongside world renowned chefs Joël Robuchon and Jean-Georges Vongerichten. There, he'll be sharing space with his wife, Soraya Kilgore, the pastry chef at Alter who opened a soft-serve ice cream parlor.
Kilgore's cuisine delights in elegant, elevated gourmet dishes. His chef's tasting menu at Alter is a gustatorial playground with items such as his Soft Egg (sea scallop foam, truffle pearls, Siberian caviar) and duck grilled over South Florida pine cones to show off his skill and highlight local ingredients.
