They ditched Vienna sausages for porterhouse steaks and lobster at West Grove cookout

More Videos 0:55 Bulldozer cleans up the sand on Ocean Drive after Hurricane Irma Pause 19:20 Reporter recounts his journey through the Florida Keys in the wake of Hurricane Irma 1:51 Residents of the lower Florida Keys recount when Hurricane Irma came 2:03 Keys resident spent Hurricane Irma on his sailboat 1:30 Tempers boil over after residents denied entry back into the Florida Keys 0:41 Cudjoe Key residents recount horror of Hurricane Irma 0:51 Hurricane Irma collapsed a condo in the Keys 1:08 Key Largo resident recounts Hurricane Irma experience 1:41 From the Caribbean to the U.S.: Hurricane Irma's destructive path 0:57 Coast Guard crews based in U.S. Virgin Islands recover from Hurricane Irma Video Link copy Embed Code copy

City of Miami commissioner Ken Russell held a BBQ for Coconut Grove residents two days after Hurricane Irma knocked out power for the majority of South Florida on Sept. 12, 2017.

