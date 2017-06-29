Spanish soccer giant Real Madrid is opening its first U.S. restaurant in Miami

Real Madrid is getting real — about the restaurant business.
The world-famous Spanish soccer team, whose current roster includes superstars Cristiano Ronaldo and Gareth Bale, is expanding its chain of branded eateries into the U.S. with a new restaurant in Miami.
The 12,000 square-foot, two-story restaurant will be located at the Met Square tower at 340 SE Third St. Kickoff is scheduled for early 2018.
Real Madrid Café will feature a bar, a merchandise store and a VIP lounge. The 43-story Met Square tower is the final piece of the ongoing Metropolitan Miami $1 billion project by MDM Development Group that sprawls along Third Street from Biscayne Blvd. Way to Second Ave and includes condo and apartment rental towers, a Whole Foods supermarket and the JW Marriott Marquis Hotel.
Met Square will feature 391 apartments and a four-story, 18-screen luxury Silverspot Cinema.
The Miami-based American Franchise Group has partnered with Real Madrid to oversee the expansion of its themed restaurants throughout the Americas over the next five years.
The Real Madrid Café chain launched its first restaurant outside of Spain in Dubai in 2014.
“In choosing Met Square, Real Madrid Café will be adding one of the world’s most iconic brands to downtown Miami’s most dynamic and exciting restaurant and entertainment developments,” said Kevin Lurie, principal of Creative Realty Group, LLC, the commercial real estate organization that negotiated the transaction on behalf of Real Madrid Café. “We are extremely pleased to be working with American Franchise Group on their expansion program.”
Real Madrid is scheduled to square off against its rival Barcelona at El Clasico Miami, an exhibition match at Hard Rock Stadium on July 29. The game, which will mark only the second time the two teams have played each other outside Spanish soil, will be the culmination of a week-long series of parties, concerts and fairs around the city.
