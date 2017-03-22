46,000 (pricey) tickets already sold for El Clasico Miami

If you had planned to go watch Barcelona vs. Real Madrid in El Clasico Miami this summer, and haven’t bought tickets yet, be ready to pay more than $500 per seat for upper deck.

More than 46,000 tickets have already been sold for the match at Hard Rock Stadium, according to event organizers, and the cheapest seats — $200 for member presale — are long gone. Lower-bowl seats are going for $1,000 and up.

Many South Florida soccer fans have been shocked — and disappointed — by ticket prices for the July 29 exhibition match between the Spanish powerhouses. The rivals have met only once outside Spanish soil — in 1982 in Venezuela — making it a special event.