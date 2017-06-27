‘El Clasico’ festivities include Marc Anthony, CeeLo Green, Bayfront Park fanfest

El Clasico Miami, the highly-anticipated July 29 match between Spanish soccer giants Real Madrid and Barcelona at Hard Rock Stadium, will be preceded by five days of festivities in downtown Miami and Miami Beach.

The Clasico week is shaping up to be like a Super Bowl of soccer, with concerts, parties, art exhibits, and a fan festival similar to the NFL Experience during Super Bowl Week.

The fun begins on Tuesday and Wednesday at the W Hotel in South Beach, where Champions League finalist Juventus of Italy and French powerhouse Paris Saint-Germain will host player and legend meet-and-greets and merchandise giveaways in advance of the International Champions Cup match Wednesday night between the two teams.

Fans who don’t have tickets to the Juventus-PSG game at Hard Rock Stadium are invited to a free watch party around the pool at the W.

Wednesday through Saturday, the party moves to downtown Miami, where Bayfront Park will transform into Casa Clasico – a huge tented fan-fest that includes youth soccer skills contests, soccer fan experiences, autograph sessions with Real Madrid and Barcelona soccer stars of today and yesterday, legend games, food trucks, a Heineken Beer Garden, concerts, and art exhibits.

The festival will include three soccer fields, where youth teams can kick the ball around.

Casa Clasico will also feature an art walls contest. A handful of Miami artists will go head-to-head Friday night in live battles to produce the most captivating pieces of wall art. Artists will be graded by VIP judges. There will also be a blank wall with paint supplies available for guests to add their own creations.

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 1:23 Miami FC shocks Orlando City in U.S. Open Cup Pause 0:57 'El Clásico' will be played in Miami in July 2:08 Deputy attacked after Orlando City soccer match 2:27 Pilot tells controllers 'no fuel' before Colombia plane crash 0:29 Video shows Colombian soccer player beating wife in elevator 1:06 Colombia's National Soccer Team trains at FIU's south campus 1:03 USMNT coach Jurgen Klinsmann talks about Fabrice Fafa Picault 2:16 USMNT head coach Jurgen Klinsmann talks about Copa America 1:58 USMNT midfielder Alejandro Bedoya talks about training camp in Miami 1:03 Video: Orlando City SC soccer star Kaká discusses MLS in Miami Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email Marc Anthony will be halftime entertainment at 'El Clasico' Singer Marc Anthony will be the halftime entertainment at "El Clasico" match between Real Madrid and F.C. Barcelona at Hard Rock Stadium. Al Diaz adiaz@miamiherald.com

Unlike the El Clasico game itself, with many tickets exceeding $1,000, the Bayfront Park events are free to the public.

For the late-night crowd, Hard Rock Live will host an ICC After Party on Thursday; Miami club Mr. Jones will host a party on Friday night, and Beats sponsors a party at Rockwell on Saturday. The VIP parties are ticketed.

On June 27, Spanish Mixed Martial Arts fighters Abner “Skullman” Lloveras of Barcelona and Javier Fuentes of Madrid will compete in “Combate Clasico” in Wynwood. The fight will take place at Mana Wynwood and be televised live on Azteca America.

Lloveras, a former Spanish Olympic boxing champion, is 20-9-1. He holds a brown belt in Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu, and in 2015 was a contestant on The Ultimate Fighter: Team McGregor vs. Team Faber reality television series on Fox Sports 1.

Fans who attend the PSG-Juventus and Real Madrid-Barcelona games at Hard Rock Stadium will be treated to big-name musical acts.

CeeLo Green is scheduled to sing the national anthem and perform pre-game at the PSG-Juventus match, with Flo-Rida providing the halftime entertainment. The showcase “El Clasico Miami” match on July 29 will feature Prince Royce for pregame and anthem, and Marc Anthony as the halftime performer.

More than 80 percent of the tickets for the Barcelona vs. Real Madrid “El Clasico” match have been sold, and 75 percent of the ticket buyers are from outside Florida. Limited seats are still available at various prices. For more information, visit elclasicomiami.com and internationalchampionscup.com