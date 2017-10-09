Just who is this model whose snorting video brought down a married Dolphins coach?

So just who is the woman who brought down an NFL coach?

She’s Kijuana Nige — and she’s a Las Vegas model who’s got opinions.

Nige posted a now-viral and -deleted video on Facebook of Miami Dolphins offensive line coach Chris Foerster snorting lines of a white powder while talking to someone in a lascivious way. Though it is unclear when the video was shot and if he was even with the Dolphins at the time, he resigned Monday.

“I am resigning from my position with the Miami Dolphins and accept full responsibility for my actions,” Foerster said. “I want to apologize to the organization and my sole focus is on getting the help that I need with the support of my family and medical professionals.”

So back to the incriminating video.

“Hey baby, miss you, thinking about you,” he whispers to the camera. “I miss you. I miss you a lot.”

The veteran coach, whom the Dolphins first hired as an offensive coordinator in 2004, tells the camera that he realizes what is he doing may be “crazy.”

“It’s going to be awhile before we can do this again. Because I know you’re going to keep the baby.”

This statement would lead us to believe Nige is pregnant.

“I think about you when I do it. I think about how I miss you, how high we get together, how much fun it was. So much fun. Last little bit, before I go into my meeting. That f--ed up, babe? You think?”

The video ends with a crass statement that included a vulgarity that President Donald Trump used with Extra’s Billy Bush back in the day: After placing the substance on his fingertip, Foerster licks it and says, “I wish I was licking this off your p----.”

Why did Nige out the married father of three, 55, in this embarrassing fashion?

She wrote on social media that she posted the video because of the backlash against black NFL players who have kneeled during the National Anthem in protest over racial inequality.

On Sunday, she was raging: “The white people mad at me like I forced blow down this mans nose and like I recorded it on tha low. No those are his habits and he recorded himself and sent it to me professing his love. So quick to make excuses for him but will roast a minority player over an anthem, dog fights, weed, domestic issues etc.”

According to a since deleted bio on ModelMayhem.com, Nige is a Kansas City native who was “nationally ranked in sports.” Her bio adds that she enjoys “acting, singing, modeling, and being active.”

Journalist Robert Littal, the founder of BlackSportsOnline tweeted that he had spoken to Nige this morning. “Says major outlets trying to interview her, she wants $$$ for it. Pics http://bit.ly/2fV8SW6”

Littal calls Nige a “stripper.”

As for Foerster’s wife, who’s to say if the marriage will last.

According to fabwags.com, a site devoted to the wives and girlfriends of those in sports, her name is Michelle Foerster and she’s a pediatric nurse who has studied addiction at St. Petersburg College. We are not making this up. Check her out on LinkedIn.