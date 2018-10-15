Exciting, explosive and fun. We’re talking about the Dolphins -- and making the playoffs

These Miami Dolphins are refreshingly different than what we have become used to. It isn’t even close. This team has elements of personality so rare down here in the post-Marino era that we can barely remember them. The words that apply to this team sound like they shouldn’t fit -- but they do.





Exciting. Fast. Explosive. Playmakers all over the field.

The Dolphins!?

Yes.

This describes a team at 4-2, strong in the NFL playoff chase, but also flawed like just about every team outside of the Patriots and Rams. Dormant in Miami, at risk of reappearance at any moment, is the same team that got pounded in Foxborough and that collapsed in Cincinnati. True. But also alive within this team is the potential to leave fans shaking heads with can-you-believe-it smile.

Five reasons a Dolfan might feel buoyed moving forward:

(*) 1. The starting quarterback as a luxury -- Coach Adam Gase stamped out any whiff of a QB controversy on Monday by predictably and logically saying Ryan Tannehill would start when the shoulder that left him inactive Sunday is ready, which he call;ed “day to day.” But the Dolphins just watched their backup, Brock Osweiler -- henceforth and until the next bad game “The Wizard Of Os” -- generate 541 yards of offense vs. a Bears defense that was top-five going in.

The lesson: When all other Fins pistons are firing, this team relies less on its quarterback to win games than most teams do. Has the ability to overcome shortcomings there. That has been the corporate rationale in doubling down on Tannehill. The danger is those games when all cylinders are not firing and you need your QB to play hero, but that’s for another day.

(Gase got very testy being repeatedly asked about Tannehill. Dear Adam: You just had a home win that felt pretty epic. Feel free to allow yourself to enjoy it).

(*) 2. Wilson and Grant: Speed kills, and thrills -- Albert Wilson and Jakeem Grant. have electrified this team by repeatedly flexing the one asset that is uncoachable and cannot really be defended: Speed. The 5-9 Wilson, a free agent signed in the offseason, and the 5-7 Grant, “Mighty Mouse,” blossoming in his third season here, have made an enormous impact on offense and special teams, respectively. Miami has 34 plays of 20-plus yards including 21 on offense. Once lamented for their absence, “chunk plays” have become a part of the Fins DNA, an expected element. This is why Miami has been able to overcome seven different deficits in three of its wins.





Wilson has touchdown catches of 75, 74, 43 and 29 yards, and also threw a 52-yard scoring pass on a trick play. Grant has a 102-yard kickoff return TD, a 71-yard punt return score, and a 52-yard TD catch. “Those guys are unbelievable when it comes to getting into the open field,” Gase says. “If they have a little bit of room, they’re so fast they just split the defenders and they’re gone.” Add Kenny Stills, and Miami has three weapons fast enough to trouble any opposing defensive coordinator.

(*) 3. A big-play defense, too -- Miami needed aging sackman Cam Wake to be its best defensive player as recently as last season. No more. Reshad Jones, Xavien Howard, Kiko Alonso and T.J. McDonald are wreaking impact. Rookie top pick Minkah Fitzpatrick, though still learning as evidenced by two penalties on Sunday, has left nobody doubting why he was chosen 11th overall.





Jones has a 54-yard interception return. Howard has one of 39, and McDonald of 31. Alonso is second in the league in tackles. The defense is not consistently good (the 24.2 points allowed ranks a midpack 17th), but can turn games with its playmaking. Miami has 14 takeaways, or 2.33 per game. A Dolphins defense has never in 53 seasons led the NFL in interceptions, but leads at the moment with 11.

(*) 4. Offensive balance, efficiency -- Miami ranks eighth in offensive balance, running on 44.8 percent of its offensive snaps. The Dolphins also rank eighth in passing efficiency with 8.0 yards per attempt and tied for 11th in rushing average at 4.4 yards per carry. Maybe the biggest surprise: Miami ranks in the bottom-third of the league in sacks allowed with 11.

In other words, the Fins’ injury-depleted offensive line is doing something right, the sum seemingly greatest than its parts. Sunday, the Bears’ vaunted Khalil Mack was made to have his quietest game of the season as Osweiler (roughly as mobile as a giant tortoise) was not sacked even once.. Said Osweiler of his OL play: “I would say pretty darned good would be a huge understatement.”

(*) 5. The wonder of Gore: Frank Gore reversed the clock Sunday with 101 yards on 15 carriers, a huge reason why Miami beat Chicago. For the season his 4.9 yard per carry ranks sixth of all backs with at least 60 carries. He is 35, elder statesman of them all. Ikeep wishing Kenyan Drake wold get more carries, but Gore keeps staking his claim to earning the featured-back load.

One of the true feelgood elements of this season is watching Gore, native Miamian, UM icon, still doing his thing, grinding toward Canton, not here in ceremonial semi-retirement, but mattering..

“We’re a great team,” said Gore in the glow of Sunday’s win.

I don’t know about that.

I do know these Dolphins have the potential to be a playoff team, and the talent to be one, and therefore no great excuse not to be.