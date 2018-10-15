The Dolphins offense did something against the Bears it had not done in 27 years

The Dolphins on Sunday accomplished several feats that they had not achieved in many years, if at all. Among them:
▪ With Brock Osweiler throwing for 380 yards, Albert Wilson catching passes for 150 yards and Frank Gore running for 101 yards, this marked the first time that the Dolphins had a 100-yard rusher, 100-yard receiver and 300-yard passer in the same game in 27 years.
The last time Miami accomplished that was on Dec. 1, 1991, when Dan Marino threw for 307 yards, Mark Higgs rushed for 131 yards and Tony Martin caught passes for 106 yards in a win over Tampa Bay.
▪ At 35 years and 146 days old, Gore became the oldest running back in team history to rush for 100 yards in a game. It was the 44th 100-yard rushing game of his career.
“We were downhill, and that’s Frank’s game,” coach Adam Gase said Monday. “He breaks tackles. The way he runs through arm tackles is impressive.”
▪ Meanwhile, Wilson’s 150 receiving yards in the fourth were the third-most in the fourth quarter of an NFL game since 1991. The top two on that list: Kenny Britt (159 in 2010 for Tennessee) and Josh Gordon (158 for Cleveland in 2013).
“It’s hard for guys to tackle him because he’s built like a running back but he’s a wide receiver,” Gase said of Wilson. “He’s tough, physical and fast, I know that.”
▪ The Dolphins have now won their first three games at Hard Rock Stadium for the first time since 2002.
Also, the Dolphins have won 14 of its past 19 games at home, tying for the fourth-best mark for any NFL team in their past 19 games at their home stadium.
• The Dolphins have started 4-2 for the second consecutive season, marking the first time since 2002-03 the team has won four of its first six games in two years in a row.
WAKE IN QUESTION
Gase declined to confirm an ESPN report that Cameron Wake had knee surgery recently but might play Sunday against Detroit. Wake has missed the past two games.
Without Wake, the Dolphins split defensive end snaps this way: Robert Quinn played 50, Andre Branch 49, Cameron Malveaux 32 and Jonathan Woodard 12 before leaving with concussion-like symptoms.
“We were low in numbers and those guys kept fighting,” Gase said. “[Defensive line coach Kris Kocurek] has done a great job.”
▪ With Quinn’s forced fumble in the second quarter and T. J. McDonald’s interception in the fourth quarter, Miami’s defense has now forced five turnovers in the red zone this season, which leads the NFL. Quinn has 21 forced fumbles since 2012, equaling Denver’s Von Miller for the most during that time span.
▪ Osweiler was 7 of 9 for 157 yards, two touchdowns and a perfect 158.3 quarterback rating in the fourth quarter. It’s just the seventh time since 1991 a Dolphins quarterback has had a perfect rating in the fourth quarter and first since Ryan Tannehill in October 2015 against New England.
SNAP DECISIONS
Nick O’Leary has established himself as the team’s No. 1 tight end. He played 52 snaps, compared with 27 for Mike Gesicki and five for Durham Smythe.
“He does a good job with both run [and] pass protection and what our game plan was,” Gase said. “The tight end was not going to be involved as much, and Mike [Gesicki] knew that going into the game and we probably thought we were going to go a little more two-tight end personnel. But it didn’t go that way … we were able to do a lot of things with him in there.”
▪ At running back, Kenyan Drake played 49 snaps and Gore 30.
Drake had 17 touches, Gore 16.
“The more we can keep it like that, the better,” Gase said.
▪ Defensively, cornerback Xavien Howard, safeties Reshad Jones and McDonald and linebacker Kiko Alonso played all 70 snaps.
Rookie Minkah Fitzpatrick played 56. Cornerback Torry McTyer, who played 40, struggled badly and was eventually replaced by Cordrea Tankersley, who also had difficulties in his 29 snaps.
▪ Central Florida rookie Jamiyus Pittman, promoted from the practice squad Saturday, played 17 snaps in a defensive tackle rotation with Davon Godchaux (48), Akeem Spence (42) and Vincent Taylor (30).
▪ Linebacker Jerome Baker (44 snaps) ended up again playing more than Raekwon McMillan (39). Stephone Anthony and Chase Allen each played one snap.
▪ With former Patriots defensive coordinator Matt Patricia now coaching Detroit, Gase said the Lions’ defense “is like New England. It’s not like a defense we haven’t played before.”
Twitter: @flasportsbuzz
Comments