The latest on Wake’s knee, DeVante Parker’s usage and what happened to Charles Harris

Ryan Tannehill’s health and his future as the Dolphins’ starting quarterback was the obvious top story of Monday’s Adam Gase news conference.
Armando Salguero will have a complete recap of that news.
But there was plenty more discussed the morning after Miami’s thrilling overtime win over the Bears.
They include:
▪ DeVante Parker. He played just four snaps Sunday, but Gase insisted it was not a reflection of his ability, but simply his health.
Parker has been dealing with a quadriceps injury the past few weeks — he missed the Patriots and Bengals games — and did not look right when Brock Osweiler threw him a deep ball Sunday that was ultimately intercepted.
“It’s one of those nagging [injuries]. It’s hard for him to burst the way he wants to,” Gase said.
Still, the Dolphins had him active because Jakeem Grant has been dealing with a shoulder issue and if he had a recurrence, the Dolphins would have been left with just three active receivers if Parker was down.
On the season, Parker has two catches for 40 yards.
▪ Defensive ends. Charles Harris didn’t play after hurting his calf on the last play of practice Friday. And his availability for this week’s game against the Lions is in doubt. Gase said Harris is “week-to-week,” which would further deplete a banged up defensive line.
“I don’t know how long it’s going to be,” Gase said. “We’ve just got to be smart with what we do with him. The trainers will be on it, the strength staff will be on it with him. We’ve talked to him about not putting himself in bad position by pushing trying to come back. We just need to be smart with how we get him back.”
Cameron Wake has missed the last two games with a knee injury that, according to ESPN, needed arthroscopic surgery. Gase would not confirm Wake had a procedure, but is hopeful Miami’s Pro Bowl pass rusher can practice this week.
Then there’s Jonathan Woodard, who left the Bears game with a concussion. after recording his first career sack. That left the Dolphins with just three defensive ends Sunday, and one of them was Andre Branch, who couldn’t have been 100 percent with a knee injury.
