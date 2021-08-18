Where Dolphins’ first-round rookies stand after three weeks. And Tua on what must change

The Dolphins’ two first-round rookies both have a good chance to be immediate starters, but Jaylen Waddle and Jaelan Phillips find themselves in different places three weeks into training camp.

Waddle, who says his ankle feels great after a serious injury last October, has participated in every practice and made an imprint during Wednesday’s joint session with the Atlanta Falcons, catching several passes (including a difficult high throw) while also dropping one.

Phillips, meanwhile, is working his way back from a groin injury that sidelined him for eight recent practices. The former Miami Hurricanes standout did some work with the first team on Wednesday.

“I’ve been itching, crawling out of my skin, to get back,” he said. “I’m definitely feeling better. The trainers and coaches have been guiding my recovery. Last week, I was able to get into one of the practices [with Chicago but didn’t play in the preseason game]. Today [Wednesday], I was able to get in. I feel good.”

Phillips, who was primarily a linebacker at UCLA and a defensive end at UM, is working mostly at linebacker for the Dolphins but also is getting some work as a hand-on-the-ground defensive end. Defensive coordinator Josh Boyer said he wants to use Phillips in different ways.

Playing both end and linebacker “is something I’m used to, comfortable with,” he said. “You’ll see me doing a couple different things. I love being able to utilize my body and do everything I can. I’m excited to see where I can take this, how far I can go. I can kill you with speed, kill you with power.”

As for Waddle, the rookie sixth overall pick said: “I’ve done decent so far” in training camp. “Still a lot of room to improve.”

On his knack for making difficult catches, Waddle said: “I don’t think it’s something I’ve worked on. If the quarterback has trust to throw you the ball, it’s your job to catch it.”

Though he should thrive as an NFL slot receiver, Waddle has been getting a lot of work on the boundary: “I have the versatility to do both and play them at a high level.”

Waddle is getting a lot of work, in part because six receivers remain sidelined with injuries: DeVante Parker, Albert Wilson, Will Fuller, Preston Williams, Isaiah Ford and Allen Hurns (who is on injured reserve and out for three months).

Is Tua Tagovailoa concerned that several of his key weapons remain out?

“I don’t think it is a concern,” he said. “The most important thing for them is their health. It gives a lot of opportunities for the other guys, for me to get work with them.”

Waddle, incidentally, shrugged off a question about whether he hopes to be the Dolphins’ primary returner. Jakeem Grant and Waddle have been sharing that job; Grant was limping slightly after a kickoff return Wednesday but quickly returned to practice.

THIS AND THAT

In red zone drills, Tagovailoa threw three touchdowns to Adam Shaheen in six minutes. He also threw a 45-yard TD pass to running back Salvon Ahmed in 7-on-7 work. Tagovailoa was generally sharp Wednesday but was forced to throw the ball away a few times.

But while Matt Ryan led his team to a field goal on his final possession, Tagovailoa’s final drive fizzled after one first down (on a 20-yard pass to Grant) because of an incomplete pass and pass protection issues.

“Their defense does a great job overall disguising looks,” Tagovailoa said of the Falcons. “We’ve got to be a lot better operationally, getting on the ball quicker. If you look at [Atlanta’s] two minute drive, they did a really good job from an operational standpoint. We expect to see a cleaner operation, everyone knowing what to do, minimize the mental errors.”

Tagovailoa appreciated that Ryan “introduced himself to all of us in the quarterback room. [He’s] first class.”

▪ Besides the receivers, several other Dolphins also sat out with injuries: linebacker Vince Biegel (no longer in a boot), tight end Cethan Carter (knee), safety Brandon Jones (lower body) and cornerback Javaris Davis.

Cornerback Noah Igbinoghene, who was shaken up in Saturday’s game against Chicago, wore a red noncontact jersey. Tight end Hunter Long, wearing a knee brace, was limited. Linebacker Sam Eguavoen was placed on the reserve-COVID list.

▪ Among highlights from Wednesday’s practice beyond Tagovailoa’s work: Eric Rowe made a great play knocking away a potential touchdown pass to Falcons rookie tight end Kyle Pitts, who did a bit of damage against the Dolphins secondary.

“I got a hand in and ripped his arm down,” Rowe said. “[Pitts] moves like a receiver. That’s good for me to see because a lot of tight ends aren’t too big, and it’s great to get practice against” ones that are as tall as the 6-6 Pitts….

Dolphins backup quarterback Jacoby Brissett threw two touchdown passes to Robert Foster, who has come on strong recently… Dolphins receiver Kirk Merritt also continues to impress… Xavien Howard was beaten for a touchdown by Falcons receiver Calvin Ridley in goal-line drills…. Cornerback Nik Needham had an interception and pass breakup and Cre’Von LeBlanc had a pick off a deflection.

▪ Myles Gaskin started at running back after Malcolm Brown got the start against Chicago. Ahmed also remains in the mix for a major role.

Brown, who has had only two NFL starts, said being a starter for the first time in his career “would be dope. But at this point in my career, I’m not overly worried about it.”

Here’s my Wednesday piece on the Dolphins’ offensive line and how players have adjusted to new positions.

Here’s our Wednesday live blog from the practice with the Falcons.