Miami Dolphins practice blog: Live updates from joint sessions with Atlanta Falcons

Dolphins defensive tackle Christian Wilkins (94) and defensive lineman Adam Butler (70) at the Miami Dolphins training facility at Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, Florida, August 17, 2021. ctrainor@miamiherald.com

News and notes from the Miami Dolphins’ joint practice with the Atlanta Falcons. We’ll update this throughout this practice, with the most recent updates inserted on top:

10:55: In 11 on 11 drills, the Dolphins went back to the offensive line they’ve used most of the past two weeks: Austin Jackson at left tackle, Liam Eichenberg at left guard, Michael Deiter at center, Rob Hunt at right guard and Jesse Davis at right tackle.

Myles Gaskin began team drills with a 15-yard run on a play that was well blocked. But two other Dolphins running plays were swallowed up by Falcons linemen, including one nice play by Grady Jarrett to stop a Malcolm Brown run for a short gain.

Tua Tagovailoa threw one incompletion on a well thrown pass over the middle and then hit Mike Gesicki for a short gain...

Jacoby Brissett hit Robert Foster for a 20-yard gain over the middle....

The Dolphins second-team offensive line got some push on rushing plays - a welcome sign after Saturday’s debacle. Gerrid Doaks had one nice run...

On the other field, the Dolphins first-team defense went against the Falcons first team offense, and Matt Ryan completed a long pass to Kyle Pitts.

10:45: Tua Tagovailoa was very sharp early on 1 on 1 throws against Falcons defensive players. Jaylen Waddle and Mike Gesicki both caught nice throws over the middle. But the Falcons forced incompletions on two subsequent passes. And Lynn Bowden Jr. dropped a pass over the middle.

Also in 1 on 1s, Jacoby Brissett threw a beautiful deep ball to Kirk Merritt, who outran a Falcons cornerback (Fabian Moreau) for a touchdown. But Brissett overthrew Malcolm Perry on a deep pass after Perry got open.

10:35: The Dolphins remain short-handed at receiver. DeVante Parker, Will Fuller and Albert Wilson remain sidelined; Fuller has missed nearly all of camp and Parker most of it. Isaiah Ford also wasn’t spotted.

Tight end Cethan Carter, who injured his knee against the Bears, also is out. Brian Flores has suggested Carter’s injury is not serious.

Vince Biegel (out of his boot) and Brandon Jones and Javaris Davis are here but don’t appear to be practicing; all have injuries.

Jesse Davis is back after missing a day for the birth of his child.

New offensive lineman Greg Little, acquired from Carolina for a seventh-round pick in 2022, is at practice and wearing No. 75.

10:25: The Dolphins placed linebacker Sam Eguavoen on the reserve-COVID 19 list, meaning he either tested positive or was a close contact of someone who was. Eguavoen has had a good camp and is on the bubble for a roster spot.

He’s the only player on the Dolphins’ COVID list at this time....

Tight end Hunter Long is wearing a brace on the knee that he injured last week. He hopes to be available to play soon....

Cornerback Noah Igbinoghene, who was shaken up in the Bears game, is wearing a red non-contact jersey.