Miami Dolphins continue having young linemen change positions. Here’s how it’s working

Before last weekend, the Dolphins’ starting center — Michael Deiter — hadn’t played center in a game since 2016 in college, at Wisconsin.

Before late July, the Dolphins’ rookie left guard — Liam Eichenberg — had lined up only once in his life at left guard, and that was at a Notre Dame practice, not even in a game.

The Dolphins’ new starting right guard — Robert Hunt — ended last season as one of the NFL’s top-graded right tackles over the final month, according to a popular metrics site.

And the Dolphins’ backup left guard — Jermaine Eluemunor — hasn’t even had a chance at right tackle with Miami despite opening the 2020 season as the Patriots’ starter at right tackle.

Say this about the Dolphins: They’re willing to think outside the box about players’ positions on the offensive line. They value versatility and flexibility and experiment with their linemen as if they’re in a lab.

And that has resulted in major changes not only for Deiter — who was drafted by Miami as a guard and started 15 games there as a rookie in 2019 — but also for the Dolphins’ two second-round offensive line picks in the past two drafts: Hunt and Eichenberg.

When the Dolphins began two days of joint practices with the Atlanta Falcons on Wednesday, they opened with what’s their likely starting offensive line: Austin Jackson at left tackle, Eichenberg at left guard, Deiter at center, Hunt at right guard and Jesse Davis at right tackle.

Jackson and Davis both had breakdowns in pass protection on Wednesday, including a Steven Means’ sack against Jackson that foiled a late Dolphins drive. There were also a couple of coverage sacks against Tua Tagovailoa, where he was given enough time to throw. The first-team line opened holes in the run game at times, but Grady Jackson got the better of young Dolphins linemen at other times.

Solomon Kindley — who still has a chance to beat out Eichenberg at left guard — anchored the second team offensive line, which closed practice with a new left tackle: Greg Little, the former Carolina Panthers second-round pick who was acquired on Tuesday. It’s too soon to know whether Little — a disappointment in Carolina — will ever challenge Jackson for first-team work.

This is clearly Jackson’s job despite his uneven play in camp and Saturday against the Chicago Bears in the first preseason game. Tagovailoa spoke with Jackson after practice on Wednesday, discussing some of the Falcons’ defensive fronts and what they’re both seeing.

Both Eichenberg and Hunt spoke about their position switches this week, with Hunt’s move to guard appearing close to definite and Eichenberg’s move to guard still subject to change.

Eichenberg, who was a left tackle at Notre Dame, spent the offseason program at right tackle before the Dolphins informed him on the fourth day of training camp that he was moving to left guard.

Eichenberg said he was “kind of surprised” but also “excited” when told about the move. He said he didn’t ask the thinking behind it, and the team never offered an explanation.

“I wasn’t down about it,” he said. “I played guard one practice at Notre Dame, so I have a little experience doing it. I have great coaches here that know what they’re talking about and can help me in regards to playing guard.”

Toughest part of playing guard?

“You’re just moving bigger guys,” he said. “They’re heavier and they’re stronger. It’s not as much speed, just pure strength. It’s different than tackle, a tighter area to work in.”

Eichenberg, who has been competent at his new position, said he has worked to learn the nuances of the position by studying tape of Colts guard Quentin Nelson, his friend and fellow former Fighting Irish alum.

Eichenberg missed the Bears preseason game with a shoulder injury but says he’s fine now. Is his hope to be Day 1 NFL starter?

“I don’t think anybody out here wants to not start,” he said.

As for Hunt, the Dolphins have used him as the starting right guard in all 14 practices and the one preseason game so far. He looks like he could thrive there.

While the Dolphins have never explained the position switch publicly, a Dolphins front office official told a source that the team believes Hunt has a higher ceiling at guard and has Pro Bowl potential at that position.

“The transition has been kind of smooth,” he said. “I’m just getting used to it.”

Hunt sees this advantage for himself as a guard: “I think I can move. I think I can play faster [at guard]. But it’s a different ballgame from being out here with the fast guys to going in against the strong guys — it’s different. Mostly in here, guys are going to try to bull rush. I think I possess some of that with my strength and my quickness. I think I’ll be OK.”

As for Deiter, he has been the starting center all 14 practices and one preseason game. He practiced at center all last season after starting at guard as a rookie in 2019.

“There’s been some good and some bad,” he said. “A lot to clean up.”

Matt Skura, who has started 51 games for the Ravens, remained the second team center again on Wednesday.

One dynamic that all of the young linemen appreciate: the presence of Davis, who returned on Wednesday after the birth of his child.

“It’s nice having Jesse because he understands how everything works,” Eichenberg said. “There’s no doubt he’s the leader in that room.”

The question is whether a line that likely will feature four young starters matures quickly enough to be a strength — and not a liability — by early in the regular season.