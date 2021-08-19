How Dolphins did against Atlanta’s Kyle Pitts and how their own tight end room measures up

The Miami Dolphins this week got a close look at the immensely talented tight end they bypassed in the NFL Draft, the player that Mel Kiper Jr. said was the best he had ever evaluated at the position in four decades.

But the Dolphins apparently don’t feel any regret about not landing Kyle Pitts. And they have every reason to feel good about their group of tight ends.

The decision to trade down from No. 3 — where they could have drafted Pitts — to 12, and then back up to No. 6, landed them receiver Jaylen Waddle and two 49ers first-round picks, at the expense of Miami’s first-rounder in 2022. Pitts ended up going fourth to Atlanta.

Waddle, so far, has been what Miami hoped: fast, elusive, a sharp route runner, excellent with yards after catch while displaying the ability to make difficult catches.

And while Pitts made a handful of catches against the Dolphins in two joint practices this week — including a long touchdown from Matt Ryan on Thursday — Dolphins safety Eric Rowe kept him from catching at least three targets.

Meanwhile, Dolphins tight ends caught at least five touchdowns this week, all in red zone drills, and Mike Gesicki caught several passes for sizable gains.

So how tempting was it for Miami to stay at No. 3 and draft Pitts? Dolphins coach Brian Flores declined to answer that directly this week.

But when asked if the Dolphins’ depth at tight end contributed to that decision, he said “state of the current roster goes into some decisions. We’re happy with the guys we selected.”

Besides the fact the Dolphins loved Waddle, they also like their tight end room. And they had their eye on Boston College’s Hunter Long, whom they selected in the third round.

Keep in mind that Gesicki, Durham Smythe and Adam Shaheen set a franchise record for tight end receiving yards in 2020, producing 1,061, on 91 receptions, including 11 touchdowns.

That yardage total eclipsed the 1,017 receiving yards (on 87 catches) generated by Joe Rose, Dan Johnson, Bruce Hardy and Jim Jensen in 1984, when Dan Marino was virtually unstoppable.

“I think if we keep showing [up] and keep doing what we’ve been doing, there’s no reason we can’t be even better than we were last year,” Shaheen said. “The sky is the limit for our group.”

Pro Football Focus ranked all the Dolphins tight ends in the upper half of the league at their position in 2020 performance — Gesicki eighth, Smythe 27th and Shaheen 34th.

None have disappointed in training camp. Gesicki has made two impressive one-handed catches. Smythe has been typically reliable. Shaheen has become an effective red zone target for quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, catching three touchdowns Wednesday and another Thursday in red zone drills.

“They do a good job getting open,” Tagovailoa said.

Long had flashed for several days, then missed more than a week with a knee injury, but was back practicing Thursday.

“Sky is the limit for him,” co-offensive coordinator Eric Studesville said of Long. “He’s going to fit right in in time. He’s tough, trying to be physical.”

Though the Dolphins have no Pro Bowler at the position, Gesicki’s 703 receiving yards in 2020 were the second most by a Dolphins tight end; only Randy McMichael had more in a single season — 791 in 2004.

Among all NFL tight ends, Gesicki was fourth last season in receiving yards (behind only Travis Kelce, Darren Waller and T.J. Hockenson), tied for ninth in touchdowns with six and 12th in receptions with 53.

The Dolphins don’t ask Gesicki to block a ton. Last season, Smythe was a blocker on 301 plays; Shaheen 244 and Gesicki 156.

PFF rated Gesicki the 13th-worst blocker among 71 tight ends. Shaheen was rated Miami’s best run blocker. The good news is that none of the three tight ends allowed a sack in pass protection last year.

Smythe last season became a reliable short-to-intermediate receiving option, catching 26 of 29 targets for 208 yards and two touchdowns. He caught only 13 passes combined during his first two seasons.

Shaheen caught only 12 passes (and dropped two) but three went for touchdowns.

The question is whether Long will be good enough to supplant Gesicki or Smythe in 2022; both of those two veteran tight ends are eligible for unrestricted free agency in March.

“I don’t like him; I love him,” NFL Network analyst former Chiefs general manager Scott Pioli said of Long. “In two years, we’ll be talking about a Pro Bowl tight end.”

Long averaged 14.6 yards per catch at Boston College, and NFL Network’s Daniel Jeremiah said he’s a “complete tight end” who’s “more than adequate as a blocker.”

Cethan Carter, Miami’s first free agent signing in March, is also listed as a tight end but more of a H-back type. He remains out with a knee injury.

As for Pitts, “he’s got good movement,” Rowe said. “He’s going to be a good player.”

The wisdom of the Dolphins’ decision to essentially get Waddle and an extra first-round pick instead of Pitts must play out over time.

But Godsey feels good about his tight ends: “They’ve all had their pluses and minuses. There’s a good group there that’s flexible and versatile, and that’s how we want it.”

