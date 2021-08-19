Dolphins training camp live blog: Practice news and two former starters come off PUP

Miami Dolphins quarterbacks Tua Tagovailoa (1) and Reid Sinnett (4) during training camp at the new training camp facility at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida, August 3, 2021. ctrainor@miamiherald.com

A live blog of the Miami Dolphins’ practice against the Atlanta Falcons on Thursday. Keep checking back for updates:

10:45 p.m.: The Dolphins signed linebacker Josh Harvey Clemons, who has 41 career tackles and 1.5 sacks in 35 games over three seasons with the Washington Football Team. The 6-4, 265-pounder adds to a linebacker group that has been missing Vince Biegel and recently got back Elandon Roberts (see below) and Jaelan Phillips.

Harvey Clemons is a former seventh round pick who played at Louisville and Georgia. He opted out of last season because of concerns about COVID-19; he has two sons with asthma.

10:25 update: The Dolphins are removing Preston Williams and Elandon Roberts from the PUP list. Williams hasn’t played since sustaining a Lisfranc foot injury last November in a game against Arizona.

Roberts has been out since a serious knee injury last December against Las Vegas.

Williams immediately will join a receiver competition that has been missing a handful of players, including DeVante Parker (hamstring), Will Fuller (lower body), Albert Wilson and Isaiah Ford. All four of those receivers remained sidelined Thursday.

Williams played in eight games each of his first two NFL seasons. He had 32 catches for 428 yards and three touchdowns as a rookie and 18 for 288 last season, with four touchdowns. Williams has started 14 of the 16 games in which he has appeared but projects as a likely backup behind Parker and Fuller, with Jaylen Waddle expected to play a lot in the slot.

Roberts started 11 games for the Dolphins last season but now projects as a backup behind Benardrick McKinney at inside linebacker, opposite Jerome Baker. Duke Riley has been getting a lot of playing time there.

Roberts had 61 tackles, 1.5 sacks, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery in his first year as a Dolphin last season.

Jerome Baker is at practice after walking off with a trainer late in Wednesday’s session. Cornerback Javaris Davis, who impressed early in camp, is not wearing pads and thus not participating in practice.

But Noah Igbinoghene, who had been wearing a red-non contact jersey this week, is now out of that jersey and cleared for contact.

Besides Fuller, Parker, Wilson and Ford, also absent from practice was tight end Cethan Carter, who sustained a lower-body injury against Chicago.