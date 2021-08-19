Brian Flores addresses Greg Little pickup, Waddle, other issues

Coach Brian Flores said Thursday that the team acquired offensive tackle Greg Little because the Dolphins felt there was potential there.

“We had a 30 visit with him and sat down and talked to him [before Carolina drafted him in the second round in 2019],” Flores said. “Some good rapport there as far as his love for the game and passion. He’s athletic, has size, competitive on film. We are happy to have him but this is a process.

“We have familiarity in the draft. An opportunity to get a young player to come in and compete. He has to learn the playbook and figure out his surroundings. The message is to take it one day at a time, improve, get better, get to know coaches and players and figure out where the bathroom is,... figure out where 595 is.”

Flores declined to specify whether Little was viewed as a depth acquisition or someone who could compete with Austin Jackson for a starting job.

Little started six games for Carolina at left tackle and was viewed as a disappointment.

Flores addressed other issues in his Thursday press briefing:

▪ He said most players will play against Atlanta at 7 p.m. Saturday but isn’t sure who will play how much.

▪ Asked by a Boston Globe writer for his penchant for making changes here and turning over the roster, Flores said: “We always do what we feel is best for the organization. I preach we need to be team first.”

▪ Flores said Jordan Scarlett and Gerrid Doaks have had “some good runs.” They’re competing with Patrick Laird - who has the organization’s trust - for the fourth running back job.

▪ Flores, on Jaylen Waddle: “He’s a tough, smart kid. Improvement is important to him. He’s a good teammate. He’s excited about someone else making a catch or good block as when he does. There’s a selflessness there. We knew that. It’s been fun working with him. He’s got a long way to go.”

▪ No questions were asked about injuries, because Flores has made clear that injuries will be identified as day to day with no timetables to be offered. Miami has been without close to a dozen players, with no clarity on their return.