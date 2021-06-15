Miami Dolphins tinkering with roles for two second-year players. The details

Two key members of the Miami Dolphins’ 2020 draft class have seen their roles change somewhat, with more clarity to come in training camp.

Solomon Kindley, a left guard at Georgia, is expected to be given an opportunity to compete at left guard, as reported by the Miami Herald before the offseason program began. He played right guard as an NFL rookie.

And Dolphins defensive backs coach Gerald Alexander said cornerback Noah Igbinoghene — who played and practiced exclusively on the boundary last season — will be given some work in the slot. Igbinoghene on Tuesday confirmed he has been working at both positions.

During the offseason program, the Dolphins do not permit the media to report who’s playing what position and who’s working with the starters.

But the expectation is that Kindley will compete with Jesse Davis for the starting left guard spot. D.J. Fluker also might join that competition, according to a source.

Robert Hunt is the front-runner at right guard, the Miami Herald reported in April. The expectation is that rookie Liam Eichenberg will play right tackle, with competition from former Patriots starter Jermaine Eluemunor, who signed with Miami on Monday.

Kindley started 13 games last season, all at right guard. But the expectation is he will get a look at left guard because the Dolphins previously decided to move Hunt from right tackle to right guard, as a source told the Miami Herald before the offseason program began.

Kindley said it’s not a big deal what side he plays on: “I’m comfortable at both. If anybody goes down, I can play on either side.”

He said his focus is “not making the same mistakes I made as a rookie. Your game should elevate every year.”

Igbinoghene, meanwhile, saw his role increase Tuesday because Xavien Howard is in a contract dispute with the team and isn’t attending the mandatory minicamp. If Howard is unavailable, Igbinoghene and Jason McCourty would be the top options opposite Byron Jones.

But Igbinoghene also is playing some inside corner.

“I’m actually working both positions and it’s going really well,” he said Tuesday. “I’m excited to see what the coaches have for me.”

Igbinoghene, who made a nice play in pass coverage late in Tuesday’s practice, struggled against Buffalo in Week 2 and Seattle in Week 4 after Byron Jones was injured, but played well against Jacksonville in Week 3 and held A.J. Green in check when needed for 22 snaps in the Cincinnati game in December.

The 30th overall pick in the 2020 draft, Igbinoghene said he “kept my head up” after a rough start last season. With Howard and Jones mostly healthy, the rookie logged only 34 defensive snaps during the Dolphins’ final nine games.

The Dolphins are optimistic about his future because he’s athletic, a student of the game and showed improvement in limited opportunities after a rocky start.

“My first [ongoing real] offseason was key for me, doing the same thing over and over every single day,” he said. “A consistent routine. Last offseason was rough for me [because of COVID restrictions]. I didn’t have a consistent workout” program.

He said this offseason, “I’ve grown up as a man.”

If Howard returns for training camp, it’s possible Igbinoghene could also join the competition at nickel cornerback, which features Nik Needham, Justin Coleman and Jamal Perry.

Asked if he would like an opportunity in the slot, Igbinoghene said: “I’m looking forward to playing wherever they want me to play.”

Per Pro Football Focus’ Ryan Smith, Igbinoghene allowed only four receptions in 15 targets for 43 yards when playing nickel corner in his final two years at Auburn.

“I wanted to put Noah inside some… but we couldn’t afford to take him off the edge,” then-Auburn defensive backs coach Wesley McGriff, who coached at the University of Miami from 2007 to 2010 and is now on Dan Mullen’s Florida Gators staff, said by phone last year.

Asked what Howard has told him about his contract situation, Igbinoghene said: “It’s none of my business.”

THIS AND THAT

▪ Adam Butler, the veteran defensive lineman lured from New England this offseason, was often in the backfield on Tuesday, applying pressure on the quarterback.

▪ Receiver Robert Foster continued to impress. He made a sliding catch on a throw from third-sting quarterback Reid Sinnett.

▪ On a day that Tua Tagovailoa threw five interceptions, backup quarterback Jacoby Brissett also threw two picks.

▪ Wide receiver Kirk Merritt slipped a tackle after a catch and had a long touchdown.

▪ Rookie tight end Spencer Long had some good moments, including a nice catch on a throw from Brissett. And rookie cornerback Jevon Holland had an interception.

