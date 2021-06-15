Tua throws five interceptions in downpour in first day of Dolphins minicamp

Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa has struggled badly while practicing in heavy rain during the first day of the Miami Dolphins’ mandatory minicamp.

Tagovailoa threw five interceptions during the first hour of the session.

Tagovailoa threw into traffic in the middle of the field, and the ball was tipped by linebacker Sam Eguavoen and intercepted by cornerback Jamal Perry. That was interception number one.

Tagovailoa also threw an interception to cornerback Trill Williams.

Then he threw another interception to cornerback Nik Needham.

And then he threw another to safety Nate Holley.

Tagovailoa threw a fifth interception on a pass that Mike Gesicki dropped; safety Clayton Fejedelem caught it for a pick.

Cornerback Noah Igbinoghene dropped what would have been another Tagovailoa interception.

And Tagovailoa sailed a pass over the head of Will Fuller.

On the positive side, Tagovailoa also completed a nice deep ball over the middle to Jaylen Waddle and connected with Will Fuller on a slant.

Backup QB Jacoby Brissett also threw an interception to Justin Coleman. Brissett also threw a nice pass to rookie tight end Hunter Long for a 20-plus yard gain.

All this came without any pass pressure.

HOWARD, OTHERS MISSING

Xavien Howard, who wants a new contract and a raise, was the only player absent from the mandatory minicamp. Here’s more on his situation, including Brian Flores’ comments about the matter on Tuesday.

Wide receiver Preston Williams (foot) and linebacker Elandon Roberts (knee) were seen watching practice. Both participated in the voluntary offseason program, so logic would suggest their lack of involvement in drills was injury-based.

Defensive end Emmanuel Ogbah, meanwhile, was on the field as promised by his agent, Drew Rosenhaus. Ogbah, like Howard, wants a new contract, but was either not willing to part with the $93,000 the Dolphins could fine him for skipping, or didn’t deem it a productive exercise.

One other early note from Tuesday’s practice, which will be conducted in helmets: Mike Gesicki, who suffered a pretty ugly shoulder injury late in 2020, wore a red non-contact jersey during practice.

This is a developing story and will be updated as new details are available.