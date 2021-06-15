Xavien Howard takes strongest step yet in bid to get more money from Miami Dolphins

Miami Dolphins cornerback Xavien Howard wasn’t spotted by coach Brian Flores in the early stages of Tuesday’s mandatory minicamp, the most serious development so far in the Pro Bowl cornerback’s attempt to persuade the Dolphins to give him more money.

Howard is subject to a fine in the $93,000 range if he skips all three days of the mandatory camp. He hasn’t attended any of the team’s voluntary workouts over the past month.

“Quite honestly, I’m not sure he’s going to be here today,” Flores said.

Flores acknowledged there was a possibility he simply might not have seen Howard or that he could show up later in the day, with practice due to begin at 11:30 a.m. following early morning meetings.

“It’s pretty clear this is a contract situation,” Flores said. “We’ve talked about it internally. That’s what I believe it is. We have had discussions and will continue to have those discussions.”

Howard has four years remaining on a five-year, $76 million million extension that he signed two years ago. He’s due to make $12.1 million in base salary this season.

Howard hired agent David Canter this past winter with the hope of getting a restructured contract. Canter has approached the Dolphins, but they have been non-committal, according to a source.

Flores declined to say if the Dolphins would acquiesce to Howard’s request but didn’t rule it out.

“X is a unique situation,” Flores said. “He was extended and now we’re talking about a renegotiation of an extension. We’ve had a lot of discussions about that. Very unique situation, talking about a potential renegotiation after one year. Those are longer conversations. We understand that.

“After one year, it’s something that hasn’t been done before. Not saying we’re drawing a line in the sand. We obviously had a lot of talks and will continue to have those and keep those internal. We love X. He’s very productive. He’s a team player. He’s an important player on this team. Unique situation. We want to keep him here.”

There’s a possibility that Howard could ask for a trade, according to a Howard associate (not his agent). But it appears unlikely that the Dolphins would grant that request because of his value to the team.

Last October, Howard’s former agent conveyed to the Dolphins that Howard would be OK with a trade, though Howard did not request one. The Dolphins made clear they would not trade him unless they were absolutely bowled over by a proposal, according to a source. Arizona was considered a possibility at the time, but nothing came close to materializing.

It does not appear that the Dolphins’ position about trading Howard has changed. According to a source, Howard is unhappy about being paid less than Dolphins cornerback Byron Jones, who had two interceptions last season compared with Howard’s 10.

Jones is due to earn $14 million in base salary this season, Howard $12.1 million.

Canter has declined to comment on Howard this week.

Howard last season became the first NFL player with 10 interceptions in a season since Antonio Cromartie in 2007. Howard also tied Dick Westmoreland for the Dolphins’ single-season record, set in 1967.

Howard isn’t the only Dolphins player under contract who wants an extension.

Defensive end Emmanuel Ogbah -- who had nine sacks last season -- will make $7.5 million in the second year of a two-year contract and would like an extension, agent Drew Rosenhaus said on his WSVN-Fox 7 TV segment on Sunday.

But after skipping the voluntary workout program, Ogbah will attend the mandatory minicamp, Rosenhaus said.

And tight end Mike Gesicki is entering the final year of his rookie deal and is open to signing an extension. He can become a free agent next March.

“You mentioned Mike and Ogbah,” Flores said. “We love those guys. We will have conversations with their representation... If we can get them done, we’ll get them done. If we can’t, we can’t. We want to keep everybody. We would if possible.”

On another contract note, Flores said he’s “excited for Jerome” Baker after the Dolphins gave the linebacker a three-year, $39 million extension on Sunday.

“He’s done a really nice job for us these past two years,” Flores said. “He’s smart, he’s tough, he’s team first. We’re happy to reward him.”

Howard’s absence left the Dolphins with Noah Igbinoghene opposite Jones as the team’s top boundary cornerbacks, with safety/cornerback Jason McCourty also available. McCourty also is expected to compete with rookie Jevon Holland at free safety.

Nik Needham and former Lions cornerback Justin Coleman are competing for the top nickel cornerback job.

FLORES ON OTHER ISSUES

▪ Flores addressed Tua Tagovailoa’s improved health, 19 months after his hip surgery: “He’s worked extremely hard, coming off the hip last year and getting himself ready to play as much as he did last year. He’s continuing to build on rehabbing the hip and training from a total body standpoint. He looks healthy and really trying to improve in all areas. We’re happy and pleased where he’s at.”

▪ Flores, on why the Dolphins signed veteran guard/tackle Jermaine Eluemunor, who started eight games for the Patriots last season: “Anytime we can add someone who has experience, history as a starter in multiple positions - he’s a good player,” Flores said. “He will add competition to the room. Was excited to meet him and talk to him. Chomping at bit to get out there and create an opportunity to compete.”