What Dedmon has done that no Heat player had ever done before. And Butler, Bam updates

In this era of space and pace, the traditional bruising, banging, rim-deterring, rebound-swallowing 7-footer had become nearly extinct inside Miami Heat headquarters.

But Dewyane Dedmon’s arrival, and his consequential immediate impact, have reinforced the value of that type of player for a roster lacking that specific skill set.

Whether the Heat will have Dedmon on Wednesday against the Spurs is in doubt; he’s in the NBA’s health and safety protocols and did not accompany the team to San Antonio on Tuesday. But the Heat indicated he might join the team on Wednesday if he clears protocols; that’s why he’s listed as questionable and not out for the Spurs game.

It took Dedmon only 41 minutes of his Heat career to produce 25 points, 21 rebounds and 4 blocks. According to Stathead, that’s by far the fewest minutes a Heat player has ever needed to achieve those thresholds to begin his career here; it took Shaquille O’Neal 85 minutes to do it.

Dedmon is averaging 18.4 rebounds per 36 minutes, which would lead the league if he had enough minutes to qualify. His career rebound average per 36 minutes is 11.9, a number that would be tied with Giannis Antetokounmpo for 15th in the league this season.

“He has been great,” Duncan Robinson said.

Dedmon, for his part, reiterated this week that “I’m just here to work. I’m trying to be aggressive, get some stops and get some rebounds.”

And, apparently, some blocked shots. A team that ranked 28th in the league in blocked shots per game (4.2) suddenly has a player — beyond Bam Adebayo — who can serve as a traffic cone at the rim.

“I didn’t put my hand up and be like, ‘I can be the bully,’” Dedmon said. “That’s just kind of how I play. I’m just aggressive. I’m trying to get rebounds, trying to get shots for my teammates and make sure I set some good screens to get them open. That’s just part of my DNA.”

What’s more, the Heat has outscored teams by 17 points during his 41 minutes. Even though the player Dedmon is guarding has made 9 of 16 shots, that doesn’t reflect his defensive value.

“Dedmon’s presence has been felt, the way he’s a force down low,” Andre Iguodala said. “It allows us to be more aggressive on the perimeter, specifically Trevor [Ariza] and myself. We can be more active and go for more deflections, knowing if we miss on a gamble, he has our backs covered.”

After alternating between Precious Achiuwa and Nemanja Bjelica as the Heat’s primary big man with Adebayo on the bench, coach Erik Spoelstra likely now has found a permanent solution in Dedmon, barring injury.

“He’s a savvy veteran, a big muscle defender, extra effort guy,” Spoelstra said. “He can fit in a lot of systems. We’re thrilled to be able to get him this time of year.”

Whether Spoelstra is comfortable playing Dedmon with Adebayo in tandem is questionable.

The Heat likes players who can stretch the floor playing alongside Adebayo, and while Dedmon shot 35.5 and 38.2 percent on three-pointers in consecutive seasons with the Atlanta Hawks, he has shot only 22 for 110 on threes in two seasons since then and has missed his first three three-pointers with the Heat.

INJURY UPDATE

Jimmy Butler, who missed the past two games with a sprained right ankle, accompanied the team on a two-game road trip (against the Spurs on Wednesday and Hawks on Friday) and is listed as questionable for Wednesday’s game.

Bam Adebayo (right knee soreness) and Tyler Herro (right foot soreness), who both missed Monday’s win against Houston, also traveled and are listed as questionable for the Spurs game.

Victor Oladipo did not travel and remains out indefinitely with right knee soreness.

THIS AND THAT

Kendrick Nunn — who had not been playing at all during Oladipo’s first four games with the team — is averaging 15.5 points, 3.8 assists and 3.5 rebounds as a starter since Oladipo’s knee injury, while shooting an impressive 52.1 percent from the field and 40 percent on threes over those six games.

“The way he is responding every time his number is called is a great thing for a guy that young,” Iguodala said. “He never gets discouraged. He is always ready to play. He’s a quiet kid. He is so professional, so professional beyond his years in terms of his approach. He will have a lot of success and be in this league for a long time.”

Nunn’s game on Monday — 30 points, 8 rebounds and 7 assists — marked the first time that a Heat player had achieved those numbers in a game in which he also made at least six three-pointers, per Hoops Habit.

“That’s when he is at his best, when he is playing freely and has the ball in his hands,” Robinson said.

▪ Spoelstra and Iguodala spoke Monday about how two of the Heat’s young players — Achiuwa and KZ Okpala — are learning from older players on the roster with somewhat similar skills.

Iguodala encouraged Achiuwa — who had 11 rebounds on Monday (two short of his rookie high) — to “keep watching tape and keep watching Dewayne Dedmon.”

Spoelstra said during the first half against Houston, “we really didn’t feel [Okpala] defensively. We talked about that at halftime. I thought his efforts and impact on the defensive side of the floor was notable. It was hard not to notice him. He was really good at [shooting guard].

“He’s got two great role models in front of him — Andre and Trevor — that he can look to and try to emulate even though his game’s a little bit different. I’m encouraged by the improvement he’s made.”

▪ The Heat is now 6-11 with Butler out, 5-2 with Adebayo out and 7-5 with Herro out… Robinson’s 202 threes are fourth-most in the league; Steph Curry leads the league with 250.

