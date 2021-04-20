What helped UM QB Jake Garcia look so impressive in his first three months on campus

A six-pack of Miami Hurricanes notes on a Tuesday:

▪ The most important revelation of Hurricanes spring football this year?

That the Canes have not one, but two high-level quarterback prospects waiting in the wings for the post-D’Eriq King era. That wasn’t a surprise, but watching early enrollee Jake Garcia was eye-opening to teammates. They already knew Tyler Van Dyke can play; now they know Garcia can, too.

One player spoke privately about how impressed he was by Garcia and how UM is in good hands whoever wins the job in 2022. That player said Garcia takes more chances than Van Dyke, which leads to more bad decisions.

But Garcia also showed better touch on the deep ball and might have more upside. Risk-reward will factor into what should be a delicious 2022 quarterback battle; it wouldn’t be a surprise whoever wins the job. The hope is that the loser of that battle doesn’t transfer.

So how did Garcia get such a good handle on UM’s offense so quickly? He said it helped that he played at three different high schools over the past 18 months and learned three different offenses.

He began his high school career in California, but moved to Georgia last year when California canceled high school football due to COVID.

“Moving around [to three high schools], some people look at it as a negative but I look at it as a positive,” he said. “I just wanted to play football. That really helped me be able to know how to learn, how my brain works, how I can process things quickly and learn a playbook. It taught me how to ask questions of coach or teammates to get the answer I need to be able to figure out the system quicker.”

He said being “in the room with teammates and coaches that push you really propelled me this spring.”

Garcia’s spring performance exceeded all realistic expectations considering he just arrived in January. He was 19 of 25 for 255 yards and two touchdowns in the spring game. In the two scrimmages and spring game combined, he was 52 of 71 for 607 yards, four touchdowns and one interception.

UM loves his poise and accuracy. He showed acumen on play fakes and run/pass options.

Garcia suggested the fact he had to transfer twice to be able to play as a senior shouldn’t be held against him. (Not sure who exactly is holding it against him.) Colleague Susan Miller Degnan chronicled his eventful senior year journey here.

“I can go down the list, people look at it as a negative, `he has no loyalty.’ I can go down the list of positive things, just my story line has been crazy,” he said.

“I’d say the biggest takeaway was being able to go into a new situation, new team and be able to fit into the locker room. That’s important. I like to talk a little bit, so having that bond where it’s all love [is helpful]. Being able to command an offense, huddle, that’s big and I’ve picked that up over my past four high school years and all the moves I had to go through.”

Garcia has added weight and strength since enrolling in January.

Strength and conditioning coach David Feeley “does a great job,” Garcia said. “I love the weight room, love the mind over matter type mentality. It’s a lot of fun in there; we push each other to be better at that 5:45 a.m. workout.”

He also seems to take well to coaching. Rhett Lashlee admonished him for not getting rid of the ball more quickly during one sequence Saturday.

“He was just saying ‘Throw the ball, let the ball go. It’s a two-minute drill, you can’t take a sack.’ I have to get through that quicker; that’s an adjustment from high school. One, two, get the ball out, throw it away or check it down. That’s a difference from high school to now. We ended up kicking a field goal” on that series in which he took a sack.

It helps that Garcia is inquisitive. For example, he asks receiver Charleston Rambo “about how did Kyler Murray conduct himself, control the offense, little things like that. He’s helped me out.”

King said Garcia “knows the playbook, which is always big for guys that are younger. Usually, when you get to college, it’s kind of tough to learn the playbook. Jake knows the playbook in and out. So, I think that’s why when you see him play in scrimmages and practice, it looks so easy.”

▪ For likely starting cornerback/Georgia transfer Tyrique Stevenson and likely starting defensive end/Tennessee transfer Deandre Johnson, don’t underestimate the importance of having played in America’s toughest conference (the SEC).

“Playing those big, tough teams — the Alabamas, the Auburns, the LSUs, it most definitely helps for sure going up against top competition,” Johnson said. “You can see it translating.”

▪ ESPN’s Mel Kiper Jr., on why he dropped UM’s Greg Rousseau to 35th in his mock draft after listing him in the first round in previous drafts:

“Rousseau had a really good year in 2019 but had some coverage sacks,” Kiper said. “I liked when they kicked him inside, thought he was disruptive at defensive tackle. He did not have a great pro day after a year of inactivity, didn’t compare to Jaelan Phillips. So I have him right now in the early- to mid- second round.”

▪ Kiper slots UM’s Jaelan Phillips 23rd and projects him to go 17th to 27th.

“I don’t see him going earlier than that,” Kiper said. But.. “Jaelan had a great pro day. He had a heck of a season. He’s the best natural pass rusher in this draft with his length, explosiveness, his anticipation of the snap. When he gets around that edge he has the bend.

“He’d be a much higher pick if it wasn’t for the durability concern. He goes solidly in the first round. Now if he’s there in the late first, there’s plenty of teams that would look heavily at him.”

▪ Count ESPN’s Louis Riddick among those who have hopped aboard the Phillips bandwagon.

“Were it not for injury concerns, you can see this guy is a special pass rusher,” Riddick said. “He is the most polished pass rusher, the most ready to rush the passer in the [draft] right now. At 6-5, 250-plus and running a sub-4.6 in the 40 yard dash is exactly what you’re looking for. If it weren’t for the injury concerns, this guy would be considered a top 10 pick.”

▪ A veteran NFL front office executive who has spent time around UM tight end Brevin Jordan this spring said he’s not at all bothered by his brashness.

“He’s a very sharp, very intelligent kid,” the executive told me. “If you’re brash, be brash. That’s the personality of some kids today. I think he’s better than a fourth rounder. He can start right away for some teams.”