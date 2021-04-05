Another position that the Dolphins are exploring in the draft. And Dolphins draft nuggets

A six-pack of Miami Dolphins notes on a Monday:

▪ We’re told something interesting happened after the Dolphins signed Baltimore center Matt Skura to a one-year, $1.75 million contract in free agency: They continued pursuing Patriots center David Andrews for another couple of days.

Miami made a solid offer to Andrews, very comparable in annual payment to what he ultimately took from the Patriots.

Three days after the Dolphins signed Skura on March 19, Andrews opted for New England over Miami, accepting a four-year Patriots deal that averages $4.7 million per year but has no guaranteed money after 2022. But the Dolphins’ signing of Skura did not affect Andrews’ decision.

Ultimately, Andrews decided to re-sign with New England because of quality-of-life issues and the fact that he was happy playing for the Patriots.

Still, the Dolphins left a favorable impression; Dolphins coach Brian Flores reached out directly to recruit him.

Why do we bring this up now? Because from what we’re told, the Dolphins don’t believe they’re necessarily done at center.

The likelihood is that Skura will be the 2021 starter, and he has been a capable NFL center for much of his career, though he was benched briefly last season for poor snaps.

But the Dolphins have told people they plan to consider adding a center in the draft if the right one is available at the right spot.

Among the players we’re told the Dolphins like: Georgia center Trey Hill, who is Mel Kiper Jr.’s No. 7 center in this draft.

Dolphins general manager Chris Grier has been intrigued by Georgia offensive linemen for several years; he drafted guard Solomon Kindley last year and traded for Isaiah Wilson, who was cut after less than a month for behavioral issues.

According to NFL.com’s Chad Reuter, Hill “was dominant in the pivot through the first eight games of the 2020 season but was playing through significant pain. It was decided he would shut it down for the year to undergo surgeries on both knees to repair torn meniscus.”

ProFootballNetwork’s Tony Pauline calls Hill “a nice-sized, zone-blocking lineman with tremendous upside. If he irons out the rough edges in his game, Hill can start for a team on Sundays.”

The Dolphins also were impressed by what they saw with Wisconsin Whitewater’s Quinn Meinerz when coaching him at the Senior Bowl. He’s another serious center option for Miami.

And there are several Power 5 centers considered good prospects, led by Alabama’s Landon Dickerson and Oklahoma’s Creed Humphrey.

The Dolphins certainly haven’t given up on 2019 third-round guard Michael Deiter, who was moved to backup center last year.

But addressing center long-term will be among Miami’s considerations in this draft.

It has been an interesting two months for Miami at the position, with the Dolphins directly telling 2020 starter Ted Karras twice in phone calls/in-person contact that they wanted him back, then never making an offer to him, then signing Skura while pursuing Andrews and then watching Karras and Andrews both sign with New England.

And the center story of the Dolphins’ 2021 offseason might not yet be completely written.

▪ According to an LSU source, Grier talked for a while with receiver Ja’Marr Chase following the Tigers’ Pro Day last week.

On the same day, Flores spoke with UF tight end Kyle Pitts following the Gators’ Pro Day.

Because the Dolphins do due diligence on everyone, it’s difficult at times to read tea leaves with them, even more so this year when teams aren’t permitted to invite players to team headquarters for visits.

But all signs continue to point to drafting a playmaker with the sixth pick. With regard to left tackle Penei Sewell — who was observed in person by Flores at Oregon’s Pro Day on Friday — keep in mind that if Miami was set on taking Sewell, it would have been too big a risk to trade down from third to sixth.

But the Dolphins could safely trade down to No. 6 if they would be happy with any among Chase, Pitts and Alabama receiver DeVonta Smith, who was lavishly praised by Flores before and after Flores and Smith spent time together at the Senior Bowl.

▪ One of the difficult decisions in this draft is finding a potential sweet spot for Alabama running back Najee Harris. Many evaluators would consider Miami’s pick at 18 a bit high.

But ESPN’s Todd McShay on Monday didn’t sound like he thought Harris would make it to the second round, with the Dolphins holding picks at 36 and 50.

“He has solidified himself as a first-rounder,” McShay said. “There are plenty of teams in the 20 to 32 range where Harris could go.”

That’s why NFL Network’s Daniel Jeremiah said “36 would be a great value spot” for Miami to select North Carolina running back Javonte Williams.

▪ Dolphins receivers Jakeem Grant and Albert Wilson have been regulars in offseason throwing sessions with Tua Tagovailoa, who is eager to build chemistry with his receivers.

During the weekend, Tagovailoa posted a photo of himself working with Mack Hollins, DeVante Parker, Wilson and newcomer Robert Foster.

New Dolphins receiver Will Fuller has said he plans to hook up with Tagovailoa when the former Texans standout gets to town.

▪ Chan Gailey did a pretty good job as the Dolphins’ offensive coordinator last season, maximizing an offense with average talent and finishing 15th in scoring at 25.3 per game.

But two Dolphins offensive players conveyed that Gailey, who retired by his own choice, didn’t always adjust quickly enough to moves by the opponent, and they believe the switch to co-coordinators George Godsey and Eric Studesville could be helpful.

▪ Quick stuff: The Dolphins dispatched both a defensive coach and assistant GM Marvin Allen to UCF’s Pro Day last week to check out several prospects including safety Richie Grant, cornerbacks Aaron Robinson and Tay Godwin and receiver Jacob Harris (6-5 and ran a 4.39 in the 40)...

The Dolphins want to invest more time on guard Durval Queiroz Neto, who joined the team through the NFL’s international pathway program in 2019 and was moved from defensive tackle to the offensive line after a year. He hasn’t yet taken a snap on offense but the team likes his size (6-4, 324) and work ethic…

Pro Football Focus’ mock draft has Miami taking Chase at No. 6, Penn State edge rusher Jayson Oweh at 18 (most have him as a second-rounder); Tulsa linebacker Zaven Collins at 36 (many have him going in the 20s) and Oklahoma edge player Ronnie Perkins at 50.

If you missed my pieces on Friday and Sunday, here’s a look at where the Dolphins stand at every position on offense and on defense entering the draft.