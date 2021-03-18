Miami Dolphins sign a new starting center

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Joe Flacco gets up slowly with help from Matt Skura after being hit by Miami Dolphins linebacker Kiko Alonso. ctrainor@miamiherald.com

The Miami Dolphins snagged a new starting center on Thursday, agreeing to terms with veteran Matt Skura on a one-year deal.

Undrafted out of Duke in 2016, Skura signed with the Ravens and started 51 games during the past four seasons, including 12 last season. He was regarded as one of the league’s most reliable centers during much of his time in Baltimore.

Skura, 6-3 and 313 pounds, lost his starting job briefly last season “after struggling with snaps in the pistol formation,” according to ESPN’s Ravens writer, Jamison Hensley, adding the Skura family received some threatening social media messages from fans after some poor snaps led to a Ravens loss in New England.

But Skura nevertheless started three of Baltimore’s final six games.

Skura, 28, was considered one of the NFL’s best centers in 2018 and 2019.

He earned the admiration of teammates and coach John Harbaugh by returning in time for the start of the 2020 season after sustaining a serious knee injury in Week 12 of the 2019 season.

“I think it’s a remarkable accomplishment; I didn’t think there was any chance he’d be able to go Week 1 in all honestly,” Ravens coach John Harbaugh said last season. “I thought he’d be a PUP. Come back after 6 weeks at the earliest type of a situation, that would have been excellent.

“For him to be playing in the opener is a tribute to him, to our trainers and the doctors that did the surgery and the whole thing. His wife for putting up with him. Very proud of him for that.”

Pro Football Focus rated Skura the 16th-best center in football in 2019 before his season-ending injury. But PFF rated him only 34th last season, even though his pass protection metrics were strong.

With the Dolphins, Skura replaces Ted Karras, who signed a one-year, $4 million deal with New England earlier this week.

Skura allowed only one sack last season, compared with two relinquished by Karras, and ESPN ranked Karras fourth among centers in pass block win rate.

Skura permitted only two sacks in 2018 and one in 2019.

PFF rated Skura 11th among all centers in run blocking in 2018 but 42nd last season.

The Dolphins called Karras last week to tell him they wanted him back but ultimately never made an offer, advising him that he would be addressed later in free agency. Karras opted not to wait and signed with his former team, the Patriots.

The Dolphins have had conversations all week with representation for Patriots free agent center David Andrews but could never agree on financial terms.

The Dolphins’ 2020 line now projects as Austin Jackson at left tackle, Ereck Flowers at left guard, Skura at center and some combination of Rob Hunt, Solomon Kindley, Jesse Davis and new addition Isaiah Wilson on the right side of the line.