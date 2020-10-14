The latest Miami Dolphins fifth-round success story. And Kyle Van Noy out with injury

The Miami Dolphins have done some of their best work in the seventh round of the NFL Draft, as we discussed here.

But they’re pretty good in the fifth, too, with that round — over the past decade — delivering a Pro Bowl safety (Reshad Jones), a long-term starting defensive back (Bobby McCain), two veterans who helped for awhile (Jay Ajayi and Nolan Carroll) and a starting defensive tackle (Davon Godchaux).

Of the three fifth-round picks made by this new regime, one (rookie Curtis Weaver) already is gone and another (rookie defensive end Jason Strowbridge) hasn’t played in a game. But the third — linebacker Andrew Van Ginkel — has become a helpful rotational piece in his second season.

Pro Football Focus ranks Van Ginkel seventh among 100 edge players this season, just ahead of more famous players Cameron Jordan, Bradley Chubb and Clelin Ferrell.

Van Ginkel — who had 6.5 and 5.5 sacks in his two years at Wisconsin — has 2.5 sacks and three hurries in just 58 pass rush opportunities and 100 overall snaps for the Dolphins this season.

How did he become a better player over a most unusual offseason when players weren’t allowed into the facility because of COVID-19?

Van Ginkel on Wednesday credited three factors:

▪ His work in the weight room: “The biggest thing was adding strength in quarantine.”

▪ New outside linebackers coach Austin Clark: “He has done a great job teaching me to do a better job of setting the edge. The key he’s taught me is getting my inside hand on their shoulder. It’s easier to disengage. Getting inside hands and being able to grab them has made a huge difference.”

▪ Washington Pro Bowl guard Brandon Scherff, with whom he worked out in the spring. “Being able to pick his brain and understand what he does on a regular basis has helped me, I would say,” he said.

With Shaq Lawson sidelined, Van Ginkel played the most snaps of his career on Sunday (46). Lawson returned to practice on a limited basis on Wednesday, but Kyle Van Noy missed practice with a groin injury.

“This guy prepares extremely well,” Clark said of Van Ginkel. “He’s up until the day before the game watching tape. He’s versatile, can play a lot of different roles. He uses his hands extremely well. That’s something he developed in the offseason in the run game. His preparation and effort not just to get to the ball but to try to make every play [is impressive]. I’m excited to see him keep going.”

Van Ginkel missed the first two months of his rookie season with a foot injury but had a few good moments in his five late-season appearances, including a sack late in the Jets game. Besides his sack against San Francisco on Sunday, he also had a forced fumble and tied a career high with six tackles.

Van Ginkel appreciates that the Dolphins “aren’t going to make me do something I’m uncomfortable with” from a scheme or skill set standpoint. “They align guys where they can succeed.”

Van Ginkel, with his flowing long hair and catchy name, said he has been given about 20 nicknames by friends and teammates over the years. “People call me ‘Sink’ because it rhymes with ‘Gink’,” he said.

Of all those notable Dolphins fifth rounders, McCain is enjoying the best season. Only one of the three passes thrown in McCain’s coverage area this season has been caught — for four yards. Those numbers — including his interception — equate to an incredible 2.8 NFL passer rating in his coverage area - best of any NFL safety.

What’s more, “I think Bobby’s leadership is one of the best I’ve been around in terms of his ability to communicate and really just be the same person every single day and be in the right spot,” cornerback Byron Jones said.

INJURY UPDATE

The Dolphins declined to disclose the severity of Van Noy’s groin injury; cornerback Byron Jones missed two games with a groin injury this season but it’s unclear if Van Noy’s is more serious.

Miami this week already has lost one defensive starter - tackle Davon Godchaux - with a biceps injury that is expected to sideline him most or all of the season.

▪ Nobody besides Godchaux and Van Noy missed practice on Wednesday, though Lawson (shoulder) and tight end Durham Smythe (knee) were limited.

▪ Jesse Davis, who shifted from right tackle to left tackle against the 49ers because of Austin Jackon’s injury, said it “wasn’t my best outing. I still have work to do over there.” He allowed one quarterback pressure and no sacks.

▪ Count Ryan Fitzpatrick among those impressed by the play of the Dolphins rookies offensive linemen: Jackson (out at least several more weeks), right tackle Robert Hunt (thrived in his first start last Sunday) and right guard Solomon Kindley, who has started all season.

“The future is bright for all three of those guys,” Fitzpatrick said. “Every single week you’ve got to bring it. As soon as they show some cracks or weaknesses they’re going to get exploited. As far as being three knucklehead rookies, they’ve played pretty well. We need just to make sure they improve every week.

“[But] it’s nice even being in the huddle and not [see them] have the nervousness. All three of those guys have the right look in their eye. For me not to notice [Hunt] in the game, I take that as a good thing.”

Here’s my Wednesday piece with Flores’ comments on free agent running back Le’Veon Bell and other issues.