What Dolphins’ Flores is saying about Le’Veon Bell, his injured starters and other topics

Miami Dolphins coach Brian Flores made clear on Wednesday that he holds veteran running back Le’Veon Bell in high regard, hours before Bell is set to become a free agent after his release from the New York Jets.

But whether it leads to any potential match with Miami is questionable, with the Dolphins already having six running backs under contract and eager to give carries to Myles Gaskin and Matt Breida.

As a vested veteran, Bell doesn’t need to go through waivers. He will become a free agent at 4 p.m. Wednesday, free to sign with any team.

Asked about his team’s run game, Flores said: “Like every other area, it could improve.”

The Jets are responsible for the remaining $6 million on Bell’s 2020 salary, but there is an offset clause that will defray it by the amount of the salary on a new contract with his new team. So Bell could sign a deal at the minimum with a new team.

“Bell is a great player,” Flores said. “We all know that. Has had a lot of production, dynamic player.”

Flores indicated Bell was still under contract to the Jets, who were in the process of releasing him. That would preclude Flores from discussing any Dolphins interest.

Though Bell is a three-time Pro Bowler (most recently in 2017) and just 28 years ago, he averaged just 3.2 per carry last season and 3.9 this season (19 for 74).

Since he signed a four-year, $52.5 million contract last year, he has averaged only 3.3 yards per carry with the Jets -- 51st out of 53 qualifying runners in the NFL during that period.

And there’s this from ESPN’s Bill Barnwell: “Since the start of last season, he has produced 110 rushing yards below expectation given his blocking, the fourth-worst mark in the league behind Devonta Freeman, Peyton Barber and Todd Gurley.”

Conversely, Gaskin is averaging 3.9 per carry and Breida 3.7, which is well below Breida’s 5.0 average entering the season.

Per ESPN, “the breaking point in the relationship” between Bell and the Jets happened Sunday, when Bell was upset with his role in a loss to Arizona. He then declined media interview requests but “he took to Twitter and liked comments from media members who suggested he was being misused and should be traded. That upset Adam Gase.”

Flores addressed other issues during his Wednesday news conference:

▪ Flores said the team hasn’t yet placed defensive tackle Davon Godchaux on injured reserve. Godchaux is out for most or all of the season with a biceps injury, though the team has not confirmed that.

Flores said it had not been determined who would replace Godchaux on the 53-man roster if he goes on injured reserve, which is expected.

“We’re still getting the information on that before final decisions,” Flores said.

Four possibilities to replace Godchaux on the 53-man roster (this is me speculating, not Flores): defensive tackle Benito Jones, cornerback Tae Hayes, defensive end Nick Coe and defensive end Tyshun Render.

▪ Flores said linebacker Shaq Lawson, who missed the 49ers game with a shoulder injury, “is getting better, expect to see him at practice [Wednesday].”

▪ Flores, on Ryan Fitzpatrick’s appeal to teammates: “He brings a lot of energy to the field. Great teammate. You see support for teammates, willingness to put his body on the line for his teammates. That respect is earned in practice and meetings.”

▪ Flores likes how defensive end Emmanuel Ogbah has been playing, saying he has been effective in the “run game, pass game” and has displayed “work ethic, competitiveness. He’s tough, smart, can play multiple positions. Ogbah has been improving, getting more familiar with the system, with his fit in the defense. I’ve been pleased with him.”

▪ Flores reiterated that Render got the nod over fifth-round pick Jason Strowbridge in Sunday’s game because of his ability to handle the “tight end/defensive end role [on special teams]. Strowbridge is getting better, improved, but there are only so many spots we have to fill. It was more kicking game than d-line. No real knock on Strow.”

Strowbridge hasn’t been active for a game yet.

▪ The Dolphins have started fast in their two wins, poorly in their three losses.

“We always talk about playing fast, starting fast. Something we harp on on a weekly basis. When we start fast this season, we won those games. We didn’t start fast, we didn’t win those games. It’s important to start fast but it doesn’t guarantee that you finish strong.”

▪ Sunday’s game against the Jets will mark the first time in Flores’ 21 games with the Dolphins that Miami isn’t a betting underdog.

“The underdog role is not something I think about or something that gives me a source of motivation,” Flores said. “If you’re not motivated to play in this league, you don’t belong in this league.

“I’m not big on betting/odds, plus/minus, over/unders, I don’t follow that or understand it very much. The underdog role isn’t something I think about. I don’t know much about spreads.”

▪ What makes him nervous about facing a team that’s 0-5 on Sunday?

“This is the National Football League. Every team has good players. Every team can beat every other team. Whether the team is undefeated or won four out of five or won any games.

“There is a competitive nature to these games. I’m not taking anyone lightly. That’s going to be my message to the team. That’s how every NFL team, player should approach every game. If you walk into a game thinking somebody is going to lay down, you’re probably going to get just the opposite.”