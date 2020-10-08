Exploring something the Dolphins are doing as well or better than any team in league

When narrating highlights on ESPN’s NFL PrimeTime, Chris Berman had an old saying: “Nobody circles the wagons like the Buffalo Bills.”

Apparently this, too, can be said: “Nobody aces the seventh round like the Miami Dolphins.”

From the final round of the draft, the Dolphins — in the past four years — have discovered their new starting running back (Myles Gaskin), a competent starting slot receiver (Isaiah Ford), a serviceable fullback (Chandler Cox), the most accurate field goal kicker in team history (Jason Sanders), and an interesting developmental receiver project who scored multiple long touchdowns in training camp and is still awaiting his regular-season debut (Malcolm Perry).

And that’s just the seventh-rounders on the current roster.

In the past decade, the seventh-round also has delivered the Dolphins a receiver (Rishard Matthews) who caught 107 yards for 1,396 yards and eight touchdowns in his four years here, a defensive back (Jimmy Wilson) who had four interceptions and three forced fumbles in four seasons in Miami and a backup defensive end (Terrence Fede) who lasted four years in the league.

That’s excellent value in the draft’s final round and a credit to general manager Chris Grier and the Dolphins’ scouting department and front-office, including co-director of player personnel Adam Engroff and others.

A quick update on each of the four seventh-rounder who are contributing:

▪ What has transformed Gaskin from an on-the-bubble seventh rounder to Miami’s leading rusher through four games (192 yards on 4.0 per carry)?

“The first skill that he possesses is a tremendous work ethic, because that is something that he’s brought and used,” running backs coach Eric Studesville said this week.

“On the field, I think you see his toughness, his ability to get on the edge of tacklers, to finish on some guys at the second level. We’re still working on pass protection, but he’s really, really improved since last year on catching the ball [18 catches for 113 yards] and working and running routes in space. Whatever you give him, this kid goes and does it.”

▪ Ford, with 15 catches for 151 yards, has transitioned from a player who seemed never quite good enough to stick longterm on the 53-man roster to a competent slot receiver.

“He’s smart, he knows multiple positions, he’s where he’s supposed to be really a majority of the time,” Brian Flores said. “He’s dependable, he’s accountable, and he’s gotten open and made some plays in some critical situations. He’s earned the playing time. We’re not giving it to anybody.”

▪ Sanders, in his third NFL season, is 9 for 9 on field goals and 6 for 6 on extra points this season. That’s reassuring for the Dolphins in the wake of Sanders struggling at times early last season en route to finishing 23 of 30 on field goals.

In making all five of his field-goal attempts on Sunday, Sanders is now 50 of 59 on career field goal attempts, good for a 84.7 field goal percentage.

What’s more, he’s five for seven in his career on field goals of 50 yards or more, including 1 for 1 this year. From 40 to 49 yards, he’s 17 for 23 in his career.

“The biggest thing that jumps out at you is how coachable he is,” special teams coach Danny Crossman said Tuesday. “He’s always looking to try and improve weekly, almost daily, every time we go on the practice field. He’s willing to try and work on anything you give him.”

And this is noteworthy: Only four of Sanders’ 20 kickoffs have been returned (for 58 yards). The touchback percentage is better than the league average.

▪ Cox, in his second season, had his first first career touch on Sunday (a three-yard catch for a first-down conversion) and has blocked decently.

“He’s throwing his head in there and blocking a bunch of guys, so it’s good for him to get that reception for the first down,” said tight ends coach George Godsey, who works closely with Cox. “The guys were happy about that. It was a good catch.”

Pro Football Focus ranks Cox 10th in run blocking among 14 fullbacks. His 49 snaps on offense are just 17 fewer than he played all of last season, and he has earned new offensive coordinator Chan Gailey’s trust.

From the past four drafts, the Dolphins have more seventh-rounders on their team (five) than second-rounders (three: Mike Gesicki, Raekwon Davis and Robert Hunt). That’s in part because Miami traded a second-rounder to Arizona for Josh Rosen and dealt Raekwon McMillan to Las Vegas in August.

THIS AND THAT

▪ Cornerback Byron Jones, who has missed two games with a groin injury, practiced fully on Thursday and should be available for Sunday’s game at San Francisco, barring a setback.

▪ For a second consecutive day, left tackle Austin Jackson missed practice with a foot injury, and Flores acknowledged the team is exploring other potential options for Sunday.

▪ Julien Davenport said he has “no clue” if he will be the starting left tackle on Sunday because Miami has tried multiple permutations in practice. Another option is moving Jesse Davis from right to left tackle and playing second-round rookie Robert Hunt at right tackle. Hunt also can play guard but said he has worked at tackle all week.

▪ Linebacker Shaq Lawson (shoulder) returned to practice as a limited participant. He has been ill with a “bug” this week that’s not related to COVID-19, Flores said.

▪ Tight end Durham Smythe (knee) did not practice. And the rookie Perry missed practice with an illness; he previously had COVID-19 and donated blood plasma, according to the team.

