An update on Dolphins’ decision about whether fans will be at games. And battles brewing

A six-pack of Miami Dolphins notes on a Monday afternoon:

▪ The Dolphins apparently would like to have fans in the stands if it’s safe. But it’s local government’s call on that.

At least that’s how Miami-Dade Mayor Carlos Gimenez characterized the situation to radio host Andy Slater on Monday.

Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Gimenez told Slater that the Dolphins “would like to get up to 25 percent” stadium capacity for games “at this point,” but Gimenez said he will make that decision — adding that Governor Ron DeSantis has the authority to overrule mayors — and that the decision is at least “a couple weeks” off.

The rate of positive tests in Miami-Dade County “is going down,” Gimenez said. “We may see some fans in the stands if the trend continues. It’s an outdoor facility. Much safer than indoors. We are going to see what we can do, with them and the Hurricanes, to see if we can get some fans in the stands. It’s a little bit early now.”

Gimenez said Dolphins CEO Tom Garfinkel “is very innovative.... We need to see the numbers again. I would love to see some fans in the stands as soon as possible. There is some technology being developed, 15-minute tests that may also help in that endeavor.”

Gimenez said Garfinkel “wants me to go to Hard Rock Stadium and look at what they’re doing.”

Bottom line with crowds at Dolphins games?

“I don’t know what we’re going to do,” the mayor told Slater. “We want to see as much normality back in our lives as possible and fans in the stands at a football game is as normal as we can get for a while. I would like to see as much of that as possible.”

Gimenez had more to say to Slater here.

The Dolphins haven’t commented on the stadium capacity issue in weeks and did not offer a response to Gimenez’s remarks on Monday. The Dolphins previously acknowledged they have studied various stadium capacity scenarios, including one hypothetical in which 15,000 fans would attend.

The Dolphins were the first NFL team to develop a social distancing plan - as chronicled on a Good Morning America ABC piece in April - and they say more than 30 teams or leagues from different sports around the nation and world - as well as the Orange Bowl committee - called them in May and June and are using their template. They also received GBAC Star Certification, considered the gold standard for cleaning and disinfecting a facility during a pandemic.

UM says it will use the same capacity as the Dolphins. The Hurricanes’ first game at Hard Rock Stadium is scheduled for Sept. 10 against UAB, a Thursday night opposite the Texans-Chiefs NFL regular season opener.

The Dolphins open Sept. 13 at New England and then play their home opener Sept. 20 against Buffalo.

Capacity at NFL stadiums will vary this season. As an example, the Jacksonville Jaguars say they will play at 25 percent capacity this season. The Las Vegas Raiders say they won’t have any fans at games. The Kansas City Chiefs said Monday they will play at 22 percent capacity.

▪ With Malcolm Perry expected to be used as a slot receiver and running back, the battle for the No. 3 running back job is highly competitive among Kalen Ballage, Myles Gaskin and Patrick Laird.

Ballage, who posted the NFL’s lowest per-carry average in at least 70 years last season (1.8), had another bad day, with a dropped pass (he dropped four out of 18 targets last season) and a fumble forced by Eric Rowe.

Gaskin, meanwhile, scampered for a long run. Laird had strong metrics in the passing game last season and was involved again in that area Monday.

It’s also possible the Dolphins could look on the waiver wire for a No. 3 back — behind Jordan Howard and Matt Breida — if they emerge from camp without a conviction on any of the three. But all have a chance to win the job.

▪ Though we’re not permitted by the Dolphins to identify starters, presumptive starting center Ted Karras confirmed Monday he worked alongside rookie fourth-rounder Solomon Kindley.

The right guard job appears to be a battle among Kindley, rookie second-round pick Robert Hunt and potentially Danny Isidora, with potential backup center Michael Deiter and Shaq Calhoun two other options. Hunt also is expected to split reps at right tackle with Jesse Davis in the days ahead, as has been widely reported for months.

“Well, it’s been very fun to play next to him,” Karras said of Kindley. “He works really hard and he’s always trying to do the right thing. He’s a great guy to have in the room. He’s a cool dude. He’s a very good football player, and I’m excited every time I get to go into battle with him.”

▪ The Dolphins made a smart move by adding linebackers who had good pass coverage metrics with Van Noy, Kamu Grugier Hill and to an extent, Elandon Roberts.

“It’s a great thing,” said Jerome Baker, who is skilled in pass coverage but was uneven in that area last season. “It definitely helps us.”

And Van Noy offers some straight talk on what he brings to the table:

“I feel like I’m the last of a dying breed. I don’t think you can find players that can do all three skill sets. Usually they’re either in coverage or run, one of those situations. Very rarely do you get all three. I’m just trying to bring that energy to the team, trying to be a problem, a mismatch, and take advantage of that mismatch wherever I line up.”

Baker said he appreciates all Van Noy has done for him in their first few months as teammates.

“Kyle, since the day he walked in, he’s kind of just been in my ear about anything and everything — if it’s on the field, if it’s off the field — he’s definitely been a great mentor, just an older vet, so I definitely appreciate that,” Baker said. “I always make fun of him because I think he’s like the second-oldest player on the team.”

At 29, Van Noy is second-oldest behind only Ryan Fitzpatrick, who’s 37. Van Noy and Baker are positioned to be on the field for most or all snaps this season, barring injury or Baker regressing.

▪ It’s clear Karras is going to be one of the leaders on this team.

He told us on Monday “one of my favorite things is to go watch film” with the team’s quarterbacks after practice.

“I like to see what they’re seeing and it’s kind of a low-pressure situation,” Karras said. “Getting to know these guys, I’ve gotten to see some pictures of Fitz’s [Ryan Fitzpatrick’s] family. I’ve been hanging out with Tua just here at the facility and watching film, and I like to know what they’re seeing as well so that we can speak the same language and be really crisp communication-wise.”

Karras said of Tagovailoa: “I think he always handles himself well. He’s a very impressive young man.”

▪ Quick stuff: As noted, we aren’t allowed to identify starters, but I would expect Austin Jackson and Julien Davenport both to get first-team left tackle snaps in the days ahead. The rookie has a legitimate chance to win the job… Perry, learning the slot, and Gary Jennings (who has forged a nice relationship with Tagovailoa) caught short passes from the rookie quarterback...

Speedy undrafted rookie receiver Matt Cole is getting a look as a returner… Curious that the Dolphins are using Preston Williams on punt returns considering that’s how he injured his knee last November. He might be too valuable as a receiver to use in that role...

Van Noy, on new defensive ends Shaq Lawson and Emmanuel Ogbah: “Those two guys are big dudes, and I think they’re going to get after the passer pretty good this year.”...

The last word to Van Noy, on the new Dolphins policy (which some other teams are using, too) prohibiting reporters from tweeting during practice, which the team says is being done so that reporters not permitted at the facility aren’t at a disadvantage: “You guys aren’t allowed to tweet about it. I bet you guys are dying right now, right?”

