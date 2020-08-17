Brian Flores addresses Tua, line, more before first Miami Dolphins practice in pads

Miami Dolphins coach Brian Flores addressed multiple issues an hour before the team’s first padded practice of training camp on Monday:

▪ He suggested that rookie quarterback Tua Tagovailoa would not be limited. Tagovailoa had hip surgery last November but has said he’s fully recovered and able to do everything, including playing in a game.

“He will be out there today,” Flores said. “We’ll take it one day at a time. Tua has looked healthy in the OTAs and walk-through type practices. He has looked healthy. We are taking this one day a time. Hoping he [shows] improvements on a daily basis. He needs the snaps, he needs the reps to improve and give himself a chance.”

▪ What’s he looking for from the quarterbacks in the first practice? “I want to see them get guys in and out of the huddle, good communication, good execution, good fundamentals. From a footwork, ball-placement, accuracy [standpoint]. It’s still in the early stages. It’s a new offense. Trying to execute at a good clip early on.”

▪ On the strong relationship between Tagovailoa and Ryan Fitzpatrick: “That dynamic — I’m seeing it across all positions. We’ve got a lot of good guys on this team. I can see some friendships and bonds building.

“That only helps on the field from a communications standpoint and asking for help standpoint. Tua, Fitz, [Josh] Rosen — those relationships that are building — are just one example of what we’re getting from the majority of the guys in the locker room.”

▪ On why the Dolphins released safety Adrian Colbert after giving him nearly $500,000 guaranteed a few months ago: “Those are tough decisions. We always try to do what we feel is best for the team. I’m not going to go into specifics. We felt it was the best move for us going forward.”

▪ On where the offensive line stands: “We’ve got a lot of young guys in that group, with some veteran players sprinkled in, like Ted Karras, Ereck Flowers — who just got back [from COVID-19] — Jesse Davis. There’s a lot of chemistry that has to be built there that’s coming along. Could be better.

“We’re working a few different combinations. With o-line, you don’t know what you have until you put the pads on. You’re fighting another body, feeling speed rush and power rush. You don’t know what you have until you are put in that setting, which starts today. From walk-through standpoint, they’re coming along. These 14 padded practices will tell us a lot about that group.”

▪ Are players ready to put on pads after 21 days of conditioning? “We have no choice but to be ready. Guys are raring to go. They’re excited. The one thing I tried to stress to them is focus on technique and fundamentals because once you put pads on, adrenaline gets going and some instances guys forget about techniques and fundamentals we’ve tried to build in for them... for 20 days.”

▪ On tight end Mike Gesicki, who closed very strongly last season: “My goal for Mike is to improve today. He’s looked good in this early part of training camp. Once we put the pads on, blocking, pass protection, getting into his route technique, dealing with DBs, working his releases against DBs who are trying to get their hands on him.

“All those things, when you haven’t done them for eight, nine months, you need to jump back in. To think you’re going to be right where you were at end of last year, that’s just not going to be the case….You’ve got to work at it. That’s been my message to him and all the players.”

▪ On the team’s strong close to last season, including the season finale win at New England: “I’ve said to these guys last year is last year, nobody is really worried about it.”

▪ Flores said “it’s harder” to bring players in for tryouts because of COVID-19 protocols but “we’ve made some roster moves and we’ll continue to do that.”

▪ On what drew the Dolphins to linebacker Kyle Van Noy in free agency: “Obviously, I coached him in New England. He’s very smart, he can play multiple positions, he’s got leadership ability.

“He’s going to help us in a variety of ways. From a communication standpoint and leadership standpoint, I see him similar to Tua and Fitz — his relationship with [Davon] Godchaux, Bobby [McCain, Jerome] Baker, you see that starting to grow. He and I have a good relationship — up and down at times, as he will tell you. I think the world of Kyle. He has a great family. I’m looking forward to working with him this year.”