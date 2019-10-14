Three Dolphins see their playing time plummet. And who had the best, worst grades Sunday

SHARE COPY LINK

Three players that began the season as Dolphins starters saw their playing time plummet in Sunday’s loss to Washington.

Linebacker/defensive end Charles Harris, the team’s first-round pick in 2017, played just 12 snaps and remains without a sack this season. He has just eight tackles, including one tackle for loss, in five games and appears increasingly unlikely to be part of the Dolphins’ future.

Running back Kalen Ballage had his second consecutive game with single-digit snaps (just four). New starter Mark Walton played 32 and Kenyan Drake 46.

Ballage started the Dolphins’ first two games but hasn’t started since and is averaging just 1.6 yards per carry (22 for 36).

Meanwhile, linebacker Sam Eguavoen saw his playing time plummet to 19 snaps. For the first time, Vince Biegel (41 snaps) and Raekwon McMillan (30 snaps) played much more than Eguavoen, the former Canadian Football League linebacker who won a starting job in the offseason.

Linebacker Jerome Baker, the Dolphins’ signal-caller on defense, had been playing essentially every down but did not Sunday, when he logged 48 of a possible 59 snaps.

MORE SNAP DECISIONS

▪ In his first game after missing three with a calf injury, receiver Albert Wilson logged just 29 snaps, compared with 67 apiece for DeVante Parker and Preston Williams. Allen Hurns, back from a concussion, played 27 and Isaiah Ford 9.

▪ At tight end, Mike Gesicki got the most playing time (44 snaps), compared with 27 for Durham Smythe and 19 for Nick O’Leary.

▪ The Dolphins used rookie Isaiah Prince as a sixth offensive lineman on nine plays Sunday. All the Dolphins starting offensive linemen played all 76 offensive snaps except center Daniel Kilgore, who missed one snap because of injury, forcing Evan Boehm to move to center and rookie Shaq Calhoun to play guard.

▪ The Dolphins ended up sharing Xavien Howard’s cornerback snaps among Ken Webster (44) and Nik Needham (29), with Chris Lammons playing 14, primarily after Webster was injured. Eric Rowe played all 59 defensive snaps, and Jomal Wiltz logged 33.

▪ At safety, the Dolphins are no longer using Reshad Jones as an every-down player. Jones played 44 of the 59 defensive snaps, with Steven Parker logging 18 and Walt Aikens 5. Bobby McCain played 58.

▪ On the defensive line, Taco Charlton has become close to an every-down player with the Dolphins. He played 55 of the 59 defensive snaps, with Davon Godchaux playing 49, Christian Wilkins 40, John Jenkins 20 and Avery Moss 18 before sustaining two injuries.

PFF GRADES

▪ Among players who logged at least 25 snaps, Pro Football Focus gave its highest grades on offense — in order — to Ryan Fitzpatrick, Walton, Wilson, Drake and Hurns. The lowest grades went to Kilgore, Smythe, O’Leary and Josh Rosen.

▪ PFF charged guard Michael Deiter with allowing two of the sacks, while blaming Rosen, left tackle J’Marcus Webb and Walton for one sack apiece. And right tackle Jesse Davis allowed four pressures.

▪ Among players who logged at least 25 snaps, Pro Football Focus gave its highest grades on defense — in order — to Needham, Biegel, Jones, Wilkins and Baker. The worst grades went to Rowe, Webster, Godchaux and Charlton.

▪ McCain allowed four of the five passes thrown in his coverage area to be caught for 46 yards and a touchdown. Webster permitted two of three passes in his coverage area to be caught, for 38 yards and a touchdown. But Needham did not allow a catch in three targets.