Dolphins lose another starting lineman — promote receiver to fill open roster spot

“I think these guys want to win and play well,” Coach Flores said. Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores talks to the media at their training facility in Davie on Monday, September 23, 2019. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores talks to the media at their training facility in Davie on Monday, September 23, 2019.

For the second time in a month, the Dolphins have lost a starting offensive lineman with a longterm injury. Guard Danny Isidora is the latest to be shelved; he was placed on injured reserve on Wednesday with a foot injury.

To fill the roster spot, the Dolphins promoted receiver Isaiah Ford from the practice squad.

Isidora, a former University of Miami player, started the Dolphins’ first three games at right guard. Veteran Evan Boehm is the top candidate to replace him, though rookie Shaq Calhoun and perhaps veteran Chris Reed also could get a look.

Boehm started nine games for Arizona in 2016 and 2017 and four games for the Colts last season. Like Isidora, he was acquired in an Aug. 30 trade.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Isidora joins right tackle Julien Davenport (knee) as Dolphins starting offensive linemen who are on injured reserve.

The Dolphins can reinstate two players off injured reserve among Isidora, Davenport, defensive end Jonathan Ledbetter and rookie linebacker Andrew Van Ginkel.

Van Ginkel appears the closest to returning.

Davenport, Ledbetter and Van Ginkel are eligible to return for Miam’s eighth game this season. Isidora could return for the 11th game if he’s physically able to.

Ford was promoted to the 53 because the Dolphins are in a precarious position at receiver, with Allen Hurns in concussion protocol and Albert Wilson working his way back from a calf injury that sidelined him the past two games. Coach Brian Flores said he expected Wilson to practice Wednesday.

The Dolphins played most of Sunday’s game with three healthy receivers - DeVante Parker, Jakeem Grant and Preston Williams.

With Ford promoted, the Dolphins filled the open spot on their practice squad by signing former University of Jacksonville receiver Andy Jones, who started two games for the Detroit Lions last season and had 11 receptions for 80 yards. Former Duke standout T.J. Rahming is the other receiver on Miami’s practice squad.