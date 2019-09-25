Podcast: The ‘Hey, Maybe The Dolphins Will Keep It Close This Weekend’ Edition

“I think these guys want to win and play well,” Coach Flores said. Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores talks to the media at their training facility in Davie on Monday, September 23, 2019. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores talks to the media at their training facility in Davie on Monday, September 23, 2019.

Three weeks, three blowout losses to start the season have put the Dolphins in the conversation for worst team of all time.

But what if they’re better than we think?

No, they are not good. They are one of the three or four worst teams in the league.

But how much can one truly glean from beat-downs against the Ravens, Patriots and Cowboys?

This week should bring a better answer.

The Chargers are of course more talented than the Dolphins. Every team probably is.

But Los Angeles has lost two straight and must play a 10 a.m. Pacific time game across the country from home.

Maybe this is the week the Dolphins steal one — or at the very least, cover for the first time this season.

We discuss this and much more in our Week 4 Dolphins in Depth podcast.