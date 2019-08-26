Two areas where Dolphins QB Rosen improved. And Fitzpatrick explains what ‘hurt my heart’

Dolphins QB Rosen still focused on the daily and not worried about being named starting QB Miami Dolphins quarterback Josh Rosen is still focused on the daily and not worried about being named starting QB, August 26, 2019. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Miami Dolphins quarterback Josh Rosen is still focused on the daily and not worried about being named starting QB, August 26, 2019.

As Ryan Fitzpatrick and Josh Rosen await word on the Dolphins’ starting quarterback choice, coach Brian Flores said Monday that general manager Chris Grier is participating in that decision.

Grier’s involvement suggests that what’s best for the franchise longterm — not merely what gives them the best chance to win now — will at least be one of several factors to be considered.

Flores appeared to be clearly leaning toward Fitzpatrick last week but said Rosen’s play Thursday against Jacksonville made the decision more difficult.

Both quarterbacks said Tuesday that they haven’t been given a decision on the starting job. Are they antsy about it?

“Maybe a little, not really,” Rosen said.

“Not really,” Fitzpatrick said.

Regarding Grier — who traded a second and fifth round pick for Rosen in April — Flores said: “Chris has a lot of input” on the starting quarterback choice. “He and I talk about the quarterback every day. Chris, myself, [Vice President of Football Administration] Brandon Shore and obviously the coaches, we all are putting our heads together as far as the best choice for this team. We’ll make the appropriate choice at the appropriate time.”

According to Pro Football Focus’s evaluation, Rosen has graded out far better than Fitzpatrick in preseason games — Flores’ 80.2 grade ranks 15th among 72 qualifying quarterbacks, compared with Fitzpatrick’s 54.8 grade — and Rosen has displayed improvement in two areas that were deficiencies for him with the Arizona Cardinals last season.

On balls thrown in the air at least 20 yards, Rosen has completed four of six passes for 124 yards in preseason, a dramatic jump from his 16-for-50 accuracy on those throws during the 2018 regular season.

The other area where Rosen has improved: During the 2018 regular season, his 38.1 passer rating when facing heat from pass-rushers was the worst in the NFL. This preseason, he has completed nine of his 15 pass attempts when under pressure — fifth-best among all quarterbacks (minimum 10 pressured attempts).

Rosen made clear Tuesday that winning the starting job is important to him and said: “I’m getting more and more comfortable every day. It’s not up to me to decide when to pull the trigger” to start him.

Where has he improved the most this summer? “My understanding of the front seven,” Rosen said. “I came in with not a great understanding of the structure of the defensive line and linebackers and the difference between base and nickel and dime defenses, not in the sense that there’s another player on the field, but more in the sense of the package you’re going to get and how the front ties into coverage. That’s the biggest thing I’ve learned since coming here.”

Fitzpatrick, asked about the point that WQAM-560 host Channing Crowder made about him seemingly playing cautiously in preseason as opposed to throwing the ball deep more often as he did in Tampa Bay last season, said: “It’s preseason. That’s the only thing we have to talk about right now, right? Historically, if you watch me the way I play in real games and the things I do, I think my history speaks for itself in a lot of that regard.”

▪ Both quarterbacks expressed sadness about Colts quarterback Andrew Luck’s decision to retire at 29 amid numerous injuries over the years.

“I watched all 26 minutes and 43 seconds of his press conference and it hurt my heart to watch because I love watching him play football,” Fitzpatrick said. “I don’t know him real well but you can just tell he loves the game of football. He played the position the right way, was tough, never complained, so that one really affected me to see him up there like that. He exuded all those great qualities you want to see in a quarterback.”

Rosen said Luck is “my guy. Went to Stanford, bright guy, did everything right. He’s one of my favorite players and I was bummed he felt so tortured inside that he needs to leave the game for those demons to go away. I hope he’s OK.”

THIS AND THAT

Running back Kenyan Drake (foot) returned to practice Monday after missing nearly two weeks and safety Bobby McCain (shoulder) returned after missing a day.

Receiver Albert Wilson, who missed the final nine games last season with a hip injury, said he has been cleared to do everything in practice and will be ready for the regular season opener against Baltimore. “I feel good, no setbacks,” he said. “I’m running at full speed.”

But linebacker Raekwon McMillan’s absence with an undisclosed injury has extended to a fourth week.

“Honestly, I’ve never seen a guy work so hard to get back as hard as he’s working,” Flores said of McMillan. “He’ll be back as soon as he can. We’re getting close.”

▪ Miami released offensive lineman Will Holden.