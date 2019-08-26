Former Dolphins assistant back in NFL almost 2 years after video of him doing cocaine went viral

Who is Kijuana Nige? What we know about the model that got a Miami Dolphins coach fired Model Kijuana Nige has recently been in the news after releasing a now-viral and deleted video on Facebook of Miami Dolphins offensive line coach, Chris Foerster, snorting a white powder. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Model Kijuana Nige has recently been in the news after releasing a now-viral and deleted video on Facebook of Miami Dolphins offensive line coach, Chris Foerster, snorting a white powder.

Former Miami Dolphins assistant coach Chris Foerster’s NFL sabbatical is over, about two years after a viral video showed him snorting cocaine.

Foerster is back in the NFL in a consultant role with the San Francisco 49ers, according to multiple reports. ESPN was first to report it on Friday.

The 57-year-old has his first job since announcing his resignation from the Dolphins on Oct. 9, 2017, ESPN reported. According to the outlet, Foerster’s consultant gig is to help the Niners’ “coaching staff with game planning.”

Foerster was Miami’s offensive line coach for two seasons before the video leading to his resignation surfaced. He also served as the offensive line coach in San Francisco (2015) and was an assistant with the Washington Redskins for four seasons and the Tampa Bay Buccanneers for six seasons.

San Francisco coach Kyle Shanahan was the offensive coordinator in Washington when Foerster coached there. Shanahan discussed Foerster’s hiring as a consultant, a role Foerster’s held since the 2018 offseason and was not made public according to reports, with NBC Sports.

“If he was fully on our coaching staff, going to practice and going to games, I understand that it’s something that I’d have to address, but he’s not,” Shanahan told NBC Sports. “He’s in a consulting role. A lot of teams have consultants. I understand the ramifications of that, and why people will ask why I didn’t say anything about it.”

Shanahan said Foerster has gone to a 12-step program for addiction every night for seven days a week as well as a 60-day rehab and 90-day outpatient rehab, according to NBC Sports.

“He is still in a consulting role because I do understand the seriousness of this matter,” Shanahan told NBC Sports. “We’re trying to ease him back in. I understand how big of a problem he did have. I also understand what he’s doing in committing to fix that problem. We’re trying to give him a chance to get back on track.