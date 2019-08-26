Dolphins’ Flores gives no assurances that Alonso, Stills will be on 2019 roster

Dolphins Kenny Stills Comments on the team playing Jay-Z Music at Practice Dolphins Kenny Stills Comments on the team playing Jay-Z Music at Practice Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Dolphins Kenny Stills Comments on the team playing Jay-Z Music at Practice

T.J. McDonald’s surprisingly release Sunday surely sent reverberations through the Dolphins’ locker room.

The message was clear: If you’re a veteran who hasn’t performed to your contract, you’re at risk, even if there are negligible short-term financial benefits to cutting you.

So if you’re Kenny Stills or Kiko Alonso, who are due $8 million and $6.5 million respectively in 2019, the next week might be an anxious one.

And Dolphins coach Brian Flores did nothing to allay any fears Monday when asked directly if both players have any assurances that they will be on the roster this time next week.

“I think each individual player need to focus on today,” Flores said.

Translation: No assurances for anyone.

Alonso and Stills are the two big-name players league insiders believe are most at risk to either be cut or traded.

Dealing Stills would save all but $1.8 million of his $8.3 million salary cap commitment this year. There will be similar savings if the Dolphins trade Alonso.

But that’s easier said than done. A well-placed league source believes teams with need at linebacker or receiver will simply wait for those players to get cut, getting them at a discount without having to surrender an asset.

Stills is a fascinating situation, not just because of his salary. Flores called him out last week for not performing at a satisfactory level. He also has clashed with Dolphins owner Stephen Ross in recent week over Ross’ decision to host a fundraiser for President Donald Trump.

Stills, an outspoken champion of social justice who kneels during the national anthem, also said critical things about Jay-Z’s new partnership with the NFL, prompting Flores to play eight consecutive songs by the hip-hop artist before practice last week to push Stills’ buttons.

“I think he’s responded well [since then],” Flores said. “I think he’s practiced well. I think he’s a guy who’s got mental toughness and works hard. The game’s important to him.”

As for the team’s decision to release McDonald, Flores suggested that the Dolphins were better without McDonald on their roster than with him.

“At the end of the day, it just wasn’t the right fit,” Flores added.

▪ The Dolphins on Monday cut offensive lineman Will Holden, who did not appear in the team’s third preseason game.