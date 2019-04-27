Live blog: Dolphins filling roster with standout undrafted free agents

Florida running back Jordan Scarlett (25) is stopped by the Georgia defense, including defensive end Jonathan Ledbetter (13) and cornerback Aaron Davis (35), during a 2016 game. Ledbetter agreed to a contract with the Dolphins after the draft on Saturday. AP

The Dolphins stocked their roster with a bunch on undrafted free agents after the NFL Draft on Saturday.

Among those who agreed to terms, per multiple league sources:

▪ Georgia defensive end Jonathan Ledbetter. He had 14.5 tackles for loss and 4.5 sacks in 36 games over four seasons.

The 6-4, 280 pound Ledbetter had his best season last year with 56 tackles, including 6.5 for loss, one sack and two forced fumbles.

NFL.com’s Lance Zierlein said Ledbetter is a “clear-cut “tweener” lacking the quickness and rush of a defensive end and the mass of an interior tackle. Ledbetter has an ability to win with skill, technique and effort over traits and twitch, but that will become much more challenging on the next level unless he continues to get bigger and stronger. He doesn’t offer rush value, but he plays hard and does his job. He should find work as a blue-collar backup defensive lineman with some flexibility between DE and DT, depending on scheme.”

▪ New Mexico State linebacker Terrill Hanks.

The Miami LaSalle High product was highly productive. In four years in college, he had 391 tackles, including 43.5 for loss, 11 sacks, eight interceptions, 14 passes defended, three fumble recoveries and seven forced fumbles.

Last season, the 6-3, 235-pounder had 101 tackles, including nine for loss, a sack and an interception.

Zierlein said Hanks is “a linebacker prospect with productive four-year resume to catch the attention of the scouting community. Hanks is active and plays downhill, but he can be overactive and inefficient in his flow to the ball, leading to missed run fits and tackles. He is an average athlete in space so he will need to improve his play strength and recognition quickness in order to be more than a backup and special teams contributor.”

▪ Akron cornerback Kyron Brown. The 6-1 Brown had six interceptions and 21 pass breakups in four seasons.

Last season, the Boynton Beach native had 47 tackles, one sack, an interception and seven passes defended.

▪ Stanford receiver Trenton Irwin. The 6-2 receiver, who took a “30” pre-draft visit to Miami, had 152 catches for 1738 yards (an 11.4 average) and five touchdowns in four seasons. He had 60 catches for 685 yards last season.

He also returned 22 punts for 230 yards in his career (a 10.5 average).

▪ Northwestern cornerback Montre Hartage. The 6-0 cornerback was second in the Big Ten with five interceptions in 2016 and had 172 tackles, nine interceptions and 26 passes defended in four years with the Wildcats.

Last season, he had 51 tackles, two interceptions and 11 passes defended.

▪ Colorado State receiver Preston Williams. In his one season at Colorado State after transferring from Tennessee, the 6-4 Williams had 96 catches for 1345 yards last season (he led the Mountain West in both categories) and scored 14 touchdowns.

In two seasons with Tennessee, he caught 16 passes for 247 yards and two touchdowns before transferring.

This will continue to be updated with more signings. Please check back repeatedly.

Here’s my Saturday piece with analyst reaction to the Dolphins’ selection of Wisconsin linebacker Andrew Van Ginkel in the fifth round.

Here’s my Saturday piece explaining why Mel Kiper called Dolphins’ sixth-round pick Isaiah Prince an underachiever.